Texas blog roundup for the week of December 29

The Texas Progressive Alliance has got its cup of kindness yet ready as it brings you this week’s year-ending roundup.

Off the Kuff learned something new about whooping cough and its case levels in Texas.

SocraticGadfly looked at discussion of the TikTok “selloff” and called bullshit.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project thanked excellent Houstonians quick to reply to Patriot Front morons on Montrose overpasses.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Monthly presents the annual Bum Steer awards.

Your Local Epidemiologist reports that we narrowly dodged a vaccine disaster, for now.

The Fort Worth Report confirms that Texas is in fact ranked among the lowest nationwide in women’s health care.

The Waco Bridge previews the Connally ISD takeover by the TEA.

The San Antonio Report introduces us to Leah Meyer and the Mermaid Cafe, whose mission is to employ people with disabilities.

Alison Cook took a Christmas trip to Copenhagen.

