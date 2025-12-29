Fort Worth enters the driverless truck space

Noted for the record.

Hundreds of driverless trucks will be on Fort Worth-area roads soon following the creation of a new statewide route to El Paso.

The push for more autonomous vehicles in North Texas comes as the Fort Worth City Council in November created a new district in the Alliance area for the deployment of semi- and fully autonomous semitrucks.

The technology is of interest to Alliance’s nearly 600 customers, many of whom have looked into autonomous trucking technology, said Ian Kinne, leader of the Mobility Innovation Zone within AllianceTexas.

“We see in the future, autonomous trucking could be a big part of the infrastructure story here,” Kinne said.

Aurora Innovation Inc. announced the route in October after a successful, limited trial of its new autonomous truck hardware between Dallas and Houston in April. The course was the first regular long-haul run in the country.

The company announced plans to add hundreds of trucks to its fleet in 2026, according to a press release. The newest hardware doubles their lidar sensors’ detection range and allows the trucks to operate in harsher weather conditions.

Aurora also plans to extend the El Paso route to Phoenix spanning about 1,000 miles and 15 hours of driving from their terminal just west of Fort Worth on I-20.