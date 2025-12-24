Wednesday video break: The Tuba Christmas before Christmas

I can’t figure out how to embed this from Facebook, but here’s the 2025 TubaChristmas Austin performance, for those of you who like this sort of thing (and you know who you are). Remember that these are volunteers, many of whom are schoolkids. The spirit of the season and all that.

I know what you came here looking for, as today is Christmas Eve. And here it is:

I don’t know how many times I’ve embedded this video. I’ve seen it many more times than that, and I never get tired of it.

I mentioned wassailing in yesterday’s TPA roundup. Did you ever sing “Here We Come A-Wassailing” as a kid? Because I did, and having thought about it I had to find a video:

Like many things, it is improved by the Scottish accent.

Would you like a 90s throwback and a lovely version of an often-overlooked Christmas classic? Here’s Sixpence None The Richer doing a Tiny Desk Concert, and their second song is “It Came Upon A Midnight Clear”:

Yes, they will do that song of theirs that you know, so keep listening. This week I learned that Leigh Nash, the lead singer, is from New Braunfels.

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate. Thanks for spending a little of your time here. I’ll have the usual Christmas post tomorrow, and a lighter schedule for the next few days. I’m busy doing interviews and judicial Q&As, which you’ll start seeing in January. Enjoy the holiday and I’ll see you on the other side.

Related Posts: