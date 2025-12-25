Say goodbye to 2025, Mel Torme

And an even bigger good riddance this time. Today is Christmas Day and that can only mean returning once again to Mark Evanier’s Mel Torme Christmas story. As with the “Twas the Night Before Christmas” video from yesterday, I never get tired of it. I hope you enjoy it as well.

And because I’m feeling a little expansive this year, here’s a little Walt Kelly doggerel for you, also via Mr. Evanier:

Gotta go rescue Nora before she freezes on that trolley. I’ve got some nice warm leftover wassail for her. Merry Christmas and/or Happy Thursday to you all.

