Christmas tree recycling 2025

The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department is inviting residents to recycle their natural Holiday trees and help give them a second life. Beginning on Friday, December 26th and continuing through Friday, January 23rd, residents can drop off their undecorated trees at any of 20 recycling locations across the city.
Trees delivered to these sites will be turned into nutrient rich mulch and compost that support local parks community gardens and other green space projects.
To prepare a tree for recycling:
- Remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, wire, nails, and stands.
- Ensure the tree is not flocked, painted, or artificial, as these cannot be recycled.
Residents can find a full list of the 20 recycling locations along with maps and hours on the Solid Waste Management Department website.
The Solid Waste Management Department appreciates the community’s commitment to reducing waste and supporting a cleaner, greener Houston.
For more information visit our website or call 311 for general Solid Waste Management assistance.HOLIDAY TREE
DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
Neighborhood Depositories
Open Wed.-Sun. 10am – 7pm
(New Hours starting January 5, Tue.-Sat 9am – 6pm)
Central Neighborhood Depository 2240 Central St. Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository 5565 Kirkpatrick Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository 14400 Sommermeyer N. Main Neighborhood Depository 9003 N. Main Southwest Neighborhood Depository 10785 SW Frwy Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository 5100 Sunbeam Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off Hwy 3 @ Brantley Rd Westpark
Open Tuesday – Saturday 8am – 5pm
(Closed Thursday Jan. 1, 2026)
Westpark Consumer Recycling Center 5900 Westpark Kingwood
Open Saturday and Sundays 8am – 6pm
Kingwood Recycling Center 3210 W. Lake Houston Pkwy Living Earth
Monday – Friday 7:00am – 5:00pm & Saturday 7am -12pm
Living Earth will be closed on Thursday,
Jan. 1, and Monday Jan. 19 (MLK Day)
5802 Crawford Rd 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond 12202 Cutten Rd. 16138 Hwy 6, Iowa Colony (Mon-Fri 7am – 3pm) 5210 S Sam Houston Pkwy E 10310 Beaumont Highway 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX 20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX (Mon-Fri 7am – 4pm) 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX (Mon-Fri 7am – 3pm) 4314 Roland Rd., Katy Tx
You can also just google “Houston Solid Waste” to find the neighborhood dropoff locations. You do need to be a Houston resident to use them, but the Living Earth locations appear to be for anyone. Last year’s post had info on San Antonio tree recycling as well; I’ll post an update if I see something on that. Happy what’s-left-of-the-holidays, and get that tree recycled.