Christmas tree recycling 2025

You know what time it is.

The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department is inviting residents to recycle their natural Holiday trees and help give them a second life. Beginning on Friday, December 26th and continuing through Friday, January 23rd, residents can drop off their undecorated trees at any of 20 recycling locations across the city.

Trees delivered to these sites will be turned into nutrient rich mulch and compost that support local parks community gardens and other green space projects.

To prepare a tree for recycling: Remove all lights, ornaments, tinsel, wire, nails, and stands.

Ensure the tree is not flocked, painted, or artificial, as these cannot be recycled. Residents can find a full list of the 20 recycling locations along with maps and hours on the Solid Waste Management Department website. The Solid Waste Management Department appreciates the community’s commitment to reducing waste and supporting a cleaner, greener Houston. For more information visit our website or call 311 for general Solid Waste Management assistance. HOLIDAY TREE

DROP-OFF LOCATIONS