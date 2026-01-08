Judicial Q&A: Jimmie Brown

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Jimmie L. J. Brown, Jr.

I am an African-American Male. I am an attorney, licensed since Nov. 2, 1984.

I am the married to LaRita V. Lockhart-Brown, the father of two children, Jimmie L. Brown, III and Calena J. Brown-Abel, and proud father-in-law of Robert Abel.

Website: www.jbrownforjudge.com

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Primarily civil.

District courts are the primary trial courts in Texas. Usually, the civil cases involve substantial monetary claims and legal complexities.

District courts handle Land Title Disputes – cases involving disputes over land titles are also under the jurisdiction of district courts, making them essential for resolving property-related conflicts.

District courts handle Election Contests – cases related to election contests, which may arise from disputes over election results or procedures.

The 270th Judicial District Courts handles significant civil litigation and the Judges oversees complex cases and plays a critical role in shaping Texas civil law through his/her rulings.

Texas district courts play a crucial role in the state's judicial system, handling a diverse array of cases and ensuring that justice is administered at the trial level.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

a. The role of a civil judge is to be an impartial gatekeeper of justice, applying the law to resolve disputes and ensure a fair process for all parties.

b. I believe that I have the experience, temperament, patience, skills, work ethic and organizational skills to manage the duties of managing the court, its docket, the cases that come before it and to uphold the central purpose of the law.

c. I was asked to run by practicing attorneys who have appeared before the present incumbent. I have been endorsed by CLEAT, the bailiffs who serve in her court and have been encouraged to run by court staff.

d. The rules of the court, under the present incumbent do not assist in the orderly and economic resolution and/or trial of a case.

1. Motion for Continuance

The outright suspension of motions for continuance simply makes no sense. A motion for continuance is a request to postpone or delay a case that has been set for hearing or trial.

This local rule complicates the practice of law for the attorneys and parties in the 270th Judicial District Court.

2. Virtual Docket/Trial

The requirement that (a) that pretrial conference be conducted on the day of trial and (b) that attorneys, parties and witnesses be available for trial with three (3) hours’ notice is unreasonable and denies due process and a fair trial.

The purpose of pretrial conference is to address (a) trail setting/scheduling, (b) trial motions regarding exhibits and witnesses and (c) pre-trial motions – all to afford the manner in which trial will be conducted.

The attorneys need to know – well before trial – what evidence is admissible, what witnesses will be allowed to testify and the availability and scheduling of witnesses, as well as use of deposition testimony and business records.

Three-hour notice is simply not sufficient for attorneys to travel and get ready for trial.

e. In light of the above, the incumbent, as cited in the latest Houston Bar Association (2025 Judicial Evaluation Questionnaire Results) is rated as 72.9% needs improvement – as rated below:

Dedra Davis – 214 Responses

Overall rating

Excellent 9.3% 20

Very Good 4.7% 10

Satisfactory 9.3% 20

Needs Improvement 72.9% 156

No Opinion 3.7% 8

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

(i) I graduated from UCSD in 1980. I was admitted to Thurgood Marshall School of Law, TSU in 1981 and graduated June 1984.

(ii) I successfully passed the Texas Bar Exam on Nov. 2, 1984.

(iii) I have practiced law for over 42 years:

* In law school, I joined the United States Naval Reserves as a Judge Advocate General (JAGC)and served from 1984 until 1988. Thereafter I joined the Naval Reserves and retired at the rank of Commander June 2021 – serving over 20 years.

* While serving in the Navy, I performed the duties: Summary Court Martial Officer, Administrative Board – Government Counsel, Naval Legal Service Office, Assistant Claims Officer, Reviewed Tort Claims pursuant to the Federal Tort Claims Act (e.g., Medical Malpractice, Slip and Falls, Air Mishap, Motor Vehicle Accident, etc.), Assistant Staff Judge Advocate, Defense Counsel, Staff Legal Attorney, Command Services Attorney, Performed legal investigations, court-martials, and wrote reports, First Lieutenant – Admin/Services Officer (Mobilization Team), Admiralty Attorney , VTU LAW NRC Austin – Executive Officer; and VTU LAW NRC Austin – Commanding Officer; Inactive Ready Reserve.

* In my civilian life, I have worked as Assistant Texas Attorney General – Child Support Enforcement – Lead Attorney, Supervise 3, civil litigation/family law; Assistant United States Attorney, Eastern Division United States Justice Department, Beaumont, Texas – Criminal Law Division/White Collar Crime; Texas Rail Road Commission, Administrative Hearings Officer/Transportation Division – Hearings Officer/Administrative Law Judge and Texas Department of Insurance, Section Chief Agent Activities, over saw the enforcement of Texas Statutes regarding the activities of insurance agents and insurance fraud in the State of Texas; supervised – 28.

* My legal experience over 42 years includes over 300+ hearings and trials, as well as approximately 15 appeals. While practicing as a general practitioner, I litigated and performed services in Business Litigation, Property, Civil Litigation, Civil Right Litigation (Title VII, ' 1983), Consumer Law, Family Law Litigation; and Appellate – Brief and Oral Argument.

5. Why is this race important?

Who the Judge is for the 270th Judicial District Court is important. At present, it is the court’s that are holding firm – albeit not consistently – our democracy. In Texas, the role of the court/judicial system is to uphold the Constitution and laws impartially, meaning they must apply the law fairly to everyone, without bias, personal views, or outside pressure (like politics or public opinion) influencing their decisions, ensuring due process and trust in the judicial system.

Currently, Texas is continuing and attempting to bring pressure, redistricting and amending the Texas Constitution to create additional judicial review, inserting politics or public opinion to influence judicial decisions, and under the guise of legislative law, shading due process and degrading trust in the judicial system.

A judge must follow just law and have the courage, notwithstanding outside pressure (like politics or public opinion), not to and to render the decision that stare decisis, legal training, justice and integrity require.

The decision to elect competent and civic minded judges in Texas has an important advantage:

Direct Democracy: Electing judges allows voters to have a direct voice in selecting their judges, potentially leading to more responsive and accountable judicial decisions.

Diversity: Judges elected in partisan elections are more likely to come from a wide range of backgrounds and experiences, ensuring a more diverse and representative judiciary.

Accountability: The election process holds judges accountable to the public, as they must run for office and convince voters of their qualifications The judicial system's structure and function are essential for the proper functioning of the state government and the protection of the rights of its citizens and having the right judge, with the requisite experience and training to ensure an ordered and stable society by establishing standards of conduct, maintaining order, protecting individual rights and liberties, and resolving disputes through a system of justice protecting society, cities, county and State and protecting the people from an oppressive entity, society, city, county and State.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

By early voting and voting on March 3, 2026, people should vote for me because:

a. I am the better person for Judge for the 270 th Judicial District Court.

b. I have gained valuable courtroom and leadership experience.

c. I am temperate and judicial in nature.

d. I believe in both judicial restraint and activism. Activism is necessary when the government has overreached. A judge must have the courage not to follow an unjust law and to hold and declare the law unjust. The more conservative approach is to disfavor judicial activism when those benefitting from the law are oppressing the disenfranchised, poor and powerless. Judicial activism is a judicial philosophy where judges are more willing to decide constitutional issues and invalidate legislative or executive actions. It involves courts going beyond the applicable law to consider broader societal implications of their decisions. This approach contrasts with judicial restraint, which emphasizes adherence to precedent and a reluctance to reinterpret the law. Unjust law is not justice, rather it is an affront to justice.

e. I believe a judge must be impartial and decide cases based solely on the facts and relevant law, free from political pressure, personal bias, or prejudice based on characteristics like race, gender, or religion, while ensuring that that law is impartial as political pressure, political bias, or prejudice based on characteristics like race, gender, or religion.

f. I believe that honesty and integrity are central to judicial conduct. A judge must not only be honest but must also be perceived as honest to maintain public confidence.

g. I believe in judicial integrity. While judicial codes require judges to uphold the integrity of the judiciary by maintaining high standards of conduct both inside and outside the courtroom, this must not only be in word but by deed.

h. In my 42 years, I have learned that a judge has a broader role, to include managing the proceedings, being mindful of the role as a "gatekeeper" of the legal process by overseeing all aspects of a case, from pretrial motions to hearings, to ensure procedures are followed and trials are conducted fairly.

i. I promise to protect due process, and to ensure that all individuals are afforded due process, meaning they each have a fair opportunity to be heard and have their legal rights protected.

j. I will work to reduce the judicial backlog – but not to sacrifice justice and fairness for judicial economy.

Vote Brown this time around.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Jim Kovach, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 2

Related Posts: