Judicial Q&A: Ebony Williams

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Ebony Williams and I am running for Judge of Harris County Civil Court at Law #2.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This particular court hears a broad range of civil matters such as civil cases involving monetary disputes within the court’s statutory jurisdictional limits. Examples would be contract disputes, personal injury cases, and property-related claims. Other matters would include but are not limited to landlord tenant matters, evictions, cases involving collections, and injunctions and writs as authorized by law.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I chose this particular bench because it was one of the 4 civil court at law benches that were up for re-election and I knew that I wanted to seek a civil judicial bench in 2026.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

My qualifications for this job are simple but effective, I have been a licensed attorney for over 14 years and I have practiced law all over the state of Texas handling various matters. My legal experience includes personal injury related matters, family law matters, mediations, just to name a few.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is very important because this Court directly affects the everyday lives of thousands of Harris County residents. The decisions made in civil courts have immediate and long-lasting consequences for families, small businesses, renters, and homeowners across this county.

This court is where people come during some of the most stressful moments of their lives, when they may be facing the loss of housing, financial hardship, or legal uncertainty. How those cases are managed matters.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

People should vote for me because I know I will bring the right combination of experience, fairness, efficiency, and respect for the community to a court that impacts the daily lives of Harris county residents. I understand why civil courts are needed and necessary and the role they play during moments of uncertainty and stress. I am committed to running an efficient courtroom so cases can be heard in a timely manner giving every litigant the fair opportunity to be heard. Kindness and accountability can exist on the bench, the law will be applied consistently and fairly with impartiality while treating everyone who appears in my courtroom with dignity and respect.

Judge Jim Kovach, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 2

Jimmie L. J. Brown, Jr, 270th Civil District Court

