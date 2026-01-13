Judicial Q&A: Julia Maldonado

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Julia Maldonado, I am seeking election to serve as Judge of the 183rd District Court in Harris County, Texas.

I am a licensed attorney in the State of Texas with more than twenty-seven years of legal experience. I have been board certified in family law since 2012, reflecting my depth of knowledge and commitment to the profession. For the first eighteen years of my career, I operated my own firm, the J. Maldonado Law Firm, PC, where I served as a solo practitioner, focusing primarily on criminal and family law matters. During this time, I represented clients throughout Texas, gaining extensive experience in both areas of law and developing a comprehensive understanding of the issues facing individuals and families in our community. My legal practice in Harris County has provided me with substantial experience in criminal defense, having handled over two thousand cases in this jurisdiction.

My trial work encompasses a wide range of criminal matters, from assault and driving while intoxicated to complex and serious offenses such as continuous sexual conduct of a child and murder. In my most recent jury trial, in Liberty County, Texas, involved charges of continuous sexual conduct of a child, which carried a potential sentence of 25 to 99 years, I prepared and advocated thoroughly, tried the case to a jury, resulting in a verdict of not guilty. Additionally, I have successfully petitioned for relief in a bond matter by filing a Writ of Habeas Corpus with the First Court of Appeals. The appellate court reversed the decision of the trial court and ordered that the bond be reduced to $10,000.00.

In November 2016, I was elected to serve as the presiding judge of the 507th District Court of Harris County. My term began on January 1, 2017, and continued through December 31, 2024, providing me with eight years of direct judicial experience. During this time, I developed and implemented policies and procedures essential to the efficient operation of the court. My responsibilities included managing dockets, managing the court’s inventory of cases, overseeing thousands of cases tried before the bench, conducting numerous jury trials, and supervising court personnel to ensure the smooth functioning of the judicial process. Beginning in January 2025 and continuing to the present, I have remained dedicated to serving the Harris County community by taking on the role of Visiting Judge. In this capacity, I have provided vital support to my fellow Harris County judges whenever they have requested a visiting judge.

In addition to my judicial duties, I have worked as a mediator and arbitrator, helping to resolve legal disputes outside of the courtroom. Over the past year, I have successfully settled well over one hundred cases, further demonstrating my commitment to resolving matters efficiently and fairly for the benefit of the community. My career has been firmly rooted in public service, and I have consistently worked to ensure that justice is administered thoughtfully, efficiently, and with an appreciation for the real-world impact of judicial decisions on individuals, families, and the broader community. I am running for Judge of the 183rd Criminal District Court in Harris county to bring my experience, sound judgment, and compassion to the bench, without any predetermined stance on any case, and to further strengthen public confidence in our judicial system.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 183rd Criminal District Court in Harris County is one of the felony courts that has original jurisdiction in criminal cases of the grade of felony, of all misdemeanors involving official misconduct, and of misdemeanor cases transferred to the district court under Article 4.17 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. These types of cases are described as follows:

(1) Felony Criminal Cases are the most serious criminal charges under Texas law. This includes all levels of felonies—from state jail felonies to first-degree and capital murder cases—whether resolved by plea or by jury trial. Examples include murder, aggravated assault, sexual assault, robbery, drug trafficking, and other serious violent and non-violent felonies.

(2) Misdemeanors Involving Official Misconduct- although most misdemeanor cases are handled in county or municipal courts, in Texas a criminal district court has original jurisdiction to hear misdemeanor offenses that involve official misconduct by public officers.

(3) Other misdemeanor cases that the District Court has jurisdiction and that are relatively rare in Harris County are those that are properly transferred under Texas Code of Criminal Procedure Art. 4.17, which is a plea of not guilty to a misdemeanor offense punishable by confinement in jail, entered in a county court of a judge who is not a licensed attorney. This type of case is relatively rare in Harris County because our county judges are licensed attorneys before becoming judges.

In summary, most of the cases that would be heard by the 183rd Criminal District Court are felonies and misdemeanor official misconduct cases; however, it does have jurisdiction on cases transferred under C.C P. Art 4.17.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am seeking election to the 183rd Criminal District Court because I am dedicated to ensuring that everyone receives equal treatment under the law. My approach to judging is guided by fairness, integrity, and respect for every individual who appears before the court. Drawing on my extensive experience as a Criminal Defense Attorney, Presiding Judge of the 507th District Court, and as Administrative Judge of the Family Law Division, I offer strong judicial leadership and a comprehensive understanding of the law. My expertise in both criminal and family law prepares me to address the complex issues that arise in a criminal district court. Harris County deserves a judge who not only decides cases according to the law but also recognizes the real-life effects that judicial decisions have on families and communities. Harris County deserves a Judge that treats everyone with fairness, integrity and according to the law. I am committed to making sure that justice is both served and clearly demonstrated, helping to build trust between the court and the community.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I am a licensed attorney in the State of Texas with more than twenty-seven years of legal experience. I have been board certified in family law since 2012, reflecting my depth of knowledge and commitment to the profession. For the first eighteen years of my career, I operated my own firm, the J. Maldonado Law Firm, PC, where I served as a solo practitioner, focusing primarily on criminal and family law matters. During this time, I represented clients throughout Texas, gaining extensive experience in both areas of law and developing a comprehensive understanding of the issues facing individuals and families in our community. My legal practice in Harris County has provided me with substantial experience in criminal defense, having handled over two thousand cases in this jurisdiction.

My trial work encompasses a wide range of criminal matters, from assault and driving while intoxicated to complex and serious offenses such as continuous sexual conduct of a child and murder. In my most recent jury trial, in Liberty County, Texas, involved charges of continuous sexual conduct of a child, which carried a potential sentence of 25 to 99 years, I prepared and advocated thoroughly, tried the case to a jury, resulting in a verdict of not guilty.

Additionally, I have successfully petitioned for relief in a bond matter by filing a Writ of Habeas Corpus with the First Court of Appeals. The appellate court reversed the decision of the trial court and ordered that the bond be reduced to $10,000.00. In November 2016, I was elected to serve as the presiding judge of the 507th District Court of Harris County. My term began on January 1, 2017, and continued through December 31, 2024, providing me with eight years of direct judicial experience. During this time, I developed and implemented policies and procedures essential to the efficient operation of the court. My responsibilities included managing dockets, managing the court’s inventory of cases, overseeing thousands of cases tried before the bench, conducting numerous jury trials, and supervising court personnel to ensure the smooth functioning of the judicial process.

Beginning in January 2025 and continuing to the present, I have remained dedicated to serving the Harris County community by taking on the role of Visiting Judge. In this capacity, I have provided vital support to my fellow Harris County judges whenever they have requested a visiting judge. In addition to my judicial duties, I have worked as a mediator and arbitrator, helping to resolve legal disputes outside of the courtroom. Over the past year, I have successfully settled well over one hundred cases, further demonstrating my commitment to resolving matters efficiently and fairly for the benefit of the community. These qualifications reflect my commitment to justice, my thorough understanding of the law, and my unwavering dedication to upholding the rights of all individuals who come before the court. I am prepared to serve with fairness, impartiality, and respect for the rule of law.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is important because criminal district court judges are responsible for making decisions on serious criminal cases and other legal matters that directly and routinely affect people’s lives every day. The daily impact of these rulings means that the individual who serves as judge can shape the course of justice in the community in tangible ways. Harris County stands to benefit from a judge who reviews each case impartially, without any predetermined stance on any case—particularly when it comes to complex issues like capital punishment. Fair and unbiased consideration is vital to maintaining public confidence in the legal system. Voters have significant power in these elections, as their choices determine how justice is administered at the local level.

The outcome of this race will influence decisions on criminal sentencing, the protection of civil rights, and other fundamental aspects of the legal process. The judge who presides over the 183rd District Court also shapes the interpretation and application of laws, affecting areas such as criminal justice reform, civil liberties, and bail practices. For the Democratic Party, especially in a diverse and urban county like Harris, it is important to have judges who embody party values and commitments. When judicial decisions are made with integrity and a steadfast adherence to the law, community trust in the legal system is strengthened.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

Voters should support my candidacy for the 183rd Criminal District Court because I bring experience, fairness, and a deep commitment to justice that serves both public safety and due process. I have dedicated my legal career to upholding the rule of law while ensuring that every person who enters the courtroom is treated with dignity and are afforded their constitutional rights. I understand the complexities of Harris County’s criminal justice system and the importance of managing a busy felony docket efficiently, ethically, and impartially. As judge, I will be firm but fair, guided by the law, the facts, and a respect for all parties—victims, defendants, attorneys, and the community, without any predetermined stance in any case. I believe in accountability, judicial independence, and thoughtful decision-making that promotes safety, fairness, and confidence in our courts. In March 2026, voters can trust that I will serve the people of Harris County with integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

