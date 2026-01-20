Judicial Q&A: Sarah Beth Landau

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Sarah Beth Landau, former Justice of the First Court of Appeals of Texas. I am running for Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals of Texas.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This Court is kind of the garbage disposal of the Texas justice system. It hears everything except criminal cases involving the death penalty. The Court primarily hears civil cases, but also criminal, family, juvenile, and probate cases.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I have a passion for justice and unique experience. I have spent nearly equal parts of my career in civil and criminal law and I am the only candidate in any court of appeals race with substantial experience in family and juvenile law as well. My experience is broad and includes state and federal practice, trial and appellate work, and private practice and public service. As an attorney, I’ve represented everyone from Fortune 500 companies to injured people and people accused of crimes who could not afford a lawyer. I spent six years as a justice, which is excellent preparation to be Chief Justice. (In my observation, trying to learn the job of justice and chief justice at the same time can be a too steep learning curve.) I have great relationships with the court staff and ideas about how to improve the court’s functioning as well as opening the court to the community.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

In addition to my previous service on the court of appeals and my broad practice experience, I am a strong legal writer and researcher. I’m also a creative thinker and problem solver. It helps to be someone who does not need to be liked — I spent 12 years as a public defender. Not having a big ego can help with leadership.

I already have court leadership experience. Both our retiring chief and our new chief trusted me to revamp and lead the student intern program, which became the best in the state. I helped hire our Chief Staff Attorney and Clerk of Court, as well as several staff attorneys.

5. Why is this race important?

In 2024, the Court lost every single Democrat due to Elon Musk’s interference in the election spreading misinformation about the Courts. If the electorate wants an independent judiciary or a balanced judiciary, we can’t sit it out or only vote a partial ballot. I’m fiercely independent and follow where the law leads, even if I personally do not like the result. All the judicial races are important, even if we only realize it when we get sued, arrested, or divorced and have to grapple with the legal system.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I’m the most qualified, I have a strong judicial track record, and I’m a proven leader who can work across the aisle. I’m old enough to be experienced but young enough to serve at least two terms and I have a vision for the court I’d like to lead. In addition to maintaining the court clearance rate (our performance measure), I’d like to create events that teach the community about the courts and increase transparency about how the judiciary functions. I would also like to create a program where the Houston Bar Association rates judicial candidates (highly qualified, qualified, not qualified) to help people quickly make informed voting decisions.

Related Posts: