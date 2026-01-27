Judicial Q&A: Judge Tanya Garrison

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

Tanya Garrison, Presiding Judge in the 157th Civil District Court

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

Civil cases

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

Running an effective and efficient docket. I have the 5th lowest docket and the 2nd highest number of jury trials since taking the bench in 2019. I was named 2021 Trial Judge of the Year by the Texas Association of Civil Trial and Appellate Specialists. I also became a member of the Texas Bar College and Society of Legal Scholars. I teach Trial Advocacy at the University of Houston and volunteer as a Mock Trial Coach. I am also the Seizure & Forfeiture judge for the civil trial division and reduced my tax docket by 350% in the past two years. Every year since taking the bench, I have been one of the highest rated judges in the Houston Bar Association Bar Poll.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

Continue to run the same efficient docket.

5. Why is this race important?

Because Due Process is important. Litigants need to get their cases moving and either resolved or tried. That requires a judge that has the knowledge and experience base to make educated decisions on a constant and consistent basis. The trial court judge is like short order cook. There is a lot coming at us on a daily basis and we need to be able to rely on our experience to make proper decisions to keep things moving. If we slow down, litigants are denied their right to court access, jury trial, and thus due process. This is not a place to learn on the job, and my experience level gives me the tools necessary to perform this job at a high level.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I am the most qualified candidate in this race. I have been practicing civil law for 25 years. I’ve tried 105 jury trials since taking office, and in private practice, I tried over 20 cases to verdict. I’ve handled over 50 civil appeals as lead counsel, and am Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law. I am a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates, the National Association of Women Judges, and a frequent lecturer at continuing education seminars for the State Bar of Texas and the University of Texas.

PREVIOUSLY:

Judge Jim Kovach, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 2

Jimmie L. J. Brown, Jr, 270th Civil District Court

Ebony Williams, Harris County Civil Court at Law No. 2

Julia Maldonado, 183rd Criminal District Court

Judge James Horwitz, Harris County Probate Court # 4

Sarah Beth Landau, Chief Justice of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals

Judge Leah Shapiro, 315th Juvenile District Court

Related Posts: