District C special election set for April 4

CITY OF HOUSTON’S APRIL 4, 2026 SPECIAL ELECTION TO FILL THE VACANCY IN THE OFFICE OF COUNCIL MEMBER, DISTRICT C FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE CURRENT TERM, ENDING JANUARY 1, 2028 The City of Houston, Texas will conduct a special election on Saturday, April 4, 2026, at which there will be elected the following officer of the City to fill an unexpired term ending January 1, 2028: Council Member, District C […] NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Texas Election Code Sec. 141.040: The first day to file an application for a place on the ballot is on the effective date of the ordinance ordering the election, which is scheduled on the City Council’s agenda for Wednesday, December 17, 2026. Applications may not be filed before the election is ordered by City Council. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is Monday, February 2, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. The last day to file a declaration as a write-in candidate is Monday, February 2, 2026, by 5:00 p.m. Applications for a place on the ballot may be filed in the Mayor’s Office, 901 Bagby, 3rd Floor, Houston, Texas or by email at Mayor@houstontx.gov. Please note that your application is not complete until you have submitted your filing fee in the form of cash, cashier’s check, or certified check, or a petition in lieu of a filing fee, in person to the Mayor’s Office. Filing Fees are nonrefundable. A drawing to determine the order in which the names of candidates are to be printed on the ballot for the Special Election to Fill the Vacancy in the Office of Council Member, District C will be held Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 10 a.m., at City Hall Annex, City Council Chamber, 900 Bagby, Room P112, Houston, Texas.

This was necessitated when CM Kamin announced her candidacy for Harris County Attorney. As was the case with now-former CM Letitia Plummer, she will remain in office until a successor has been elected. Which will probably be in a runoff sometime after April 4, but one step at a time.

“Why April 4? Why not on the May 2 uniform election date?”, I hear you cry. And the answer is…I’m not fully sure. I can’t seem to find the relevant statute or city ordinance. I remember someone telling me that CM Kamin timed her announcement so that the special election wouldn’t be in January, but I have no more context than that. There is a law somewhere that mandates a minimum and maximum about of time between the creation of the vacancy and the special election to fill it. If someone is better at finding that than I have been, please point us to it in the comments.

The city page above lists Nick Hellyar as a candidate, which means that he has officially filed. Hellyar has run for Council before, both for C and for an At Large position. This Community Impact story notes a second candidate, Joseph Panzarella, a community organizer and president of the Fourth Ward Super Neighborhood, who has announced but not yet filed. I am aware of some other people, including at least one recognizable name, who are at least thinking about it, but I’ll hold off on naming anyone until they say something publicly themselves. I expect a fairly big field for this, and we have more than a month until the filing deadline. I will of course keep an eye on it.

