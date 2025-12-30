Harris County Treasurer arrested on misdemeanor burglary charges

WTF??

Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt is in hot water after being arrested for allegedly breaking into a vehicle over the weekend.

Wyatt, a Democrat who has been treasurer since 2023, was arrested just after noon on Saturday and faces a misdemeanor charge of breaking and entering a vehicle owned by Aura Tamayac with the intention of burglarizing it, according to Harris County online court records.

A representative with the county treasurer’s office said they had no comment at this time.

It isn’t the first time Wyatt has faced legal trouble.

While a member of the bail bond board, Wyatt violated the terms of her bond twice after being charged for driving under the influence in 2023.

She did not install a court-ordered ignition interlock device in her car that requires the driver to have their blood alcohol content level tested in January 2024. She then blew over the legal limit to drive in March 2024.