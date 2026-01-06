Texas blog roundup for the week of January 5

The Texas Progressive Alliance wishes you a better 2026 than whatever 2025 was as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff cheered as Ken Paxton got blocked again from his latest attempt to harass local prosecutors.

SocraticGadfly offered up his fake New Year’s resolutions and wishes for others.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said there will be two local protests Tuesday, 1/6, to mark 5th anniversary of insurrection attempt. The next protest is when you organize it.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Observer rounded up its most read stories from 2025.

Law Dork pushed back on a dumb narrative about SCOTUS criticism.

Your Local Epidemiologist found twenty public health wins from 2025.

The Barbed Wire has a measured view of New Year’s resolutions.

The Dallas Observer reports on a possible new ICE detention facility in Dallas County.

OK Magazine informs us that the Trump wax figure at Louis Tussaud’s Waxworks in San Antonio had to be taken down because too many people were abusing it. This is not a Texas blog but we had to give this a mention, so here we are.

