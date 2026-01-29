Judicial Q&A: James Hu

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is James Hu and I am Houston native running for Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 14. For approximately a decade, I have practiced at almost every level of the criminal legal system. I’ve handled everything from basic traffic tickets as an Assistant District Attorney to complex federal white-collar fraud as an Assistant United States Attorney. I understand the high-volume pace of our local dockets and the meticulous detail required for high-stakes litigation. Currently, I serve the citizens of Harris County as a Chief Assistant District Attorney at the Harris County District Attorney’s Office managing complex cases and leading younger prosecutors. With my JD and MBA from the University of Houston, I will bring both legal and management expertise the bench, ensuring Harris County Criminal Court No. 14 is a courtroom where every individual is treated with fairness, integrity, and dignity.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This court primarily hears Class A and Class B misdemeanor cases, as well as Class C misdemeanor appeals from lower courts. These types of cases include cases such as DWI, domestic violence, theft, unlawful carrying of a weapon, drug possession, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am running for Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 14 because proven experience and temperament are the foundations of a functional courtroom. As a Chief Assistant District Attorney, I work in our justice system every day to ensure that victims are heard and that outcomes are proportionate to the conduct. I am known for an approach that is both analytical and compassionate, qualities essential for a judge who must follow the law while recognizing the human element of every case. As the only candidate in this Democratic primary currently practicing criminal law, I have the experience needed to take the bench on day one to ensure that justice is administered with both efficiency and integrity.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

My candidacy is defined by nearly a decade of high-level litigation and leadership within the criminal justice system. I currently serve as a Chief Assistant District Attorney, where I supervise prosecutors and manage a complex caseload. My experience spans the entire judicial spectrum. I have handled everything from misdemeanor traffic infractions to sophisticated federal fraud cases as a former Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Texas. Beyond the courtroom, I obtained both JD and MBA degrees from the University of Houston. This background provides me with the unique advantage of making decisive, informed rulings and also the organizational expertise to manage a high-volume docket while maintaining fairness, integrity, and dignity in the courtroom.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is critical because County Criminal Court No. 14 sits at a unique intersection of community safety and professional development. For defendants, this court is a vital window for early intervention. It is an opportunity to provide resources that address underlying behaviors before they escalate into serious felony offenses. By utilizing effective diversions and supervision programs, we can redirect at-risk individuals toward accountability and away from a life of crime. Simultaneously, these courts serve as the training ground for our youngest attorneys. I am committed to modeling the judicial integrity they need to see: a well-run, disciplined courtroom where the law is followed without fail. By fostering an environment of fairness and efficiency, we don’t just resolve cases; we shape a more capable legal community and a safer future for Harris County.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

Voters should choose me this March because I offer the rare combination of elite legal experience and high-level management that Harris County’s criminal courts need. As a Houston native and the only candidate in the Democratic primary currently practicing criminal law, I am prepared to provide a seamless transition to the bench. My career has spanned the entire legal spectrum and I have a deep respect for the rule of law and the safety of our community. I am uniquely qualified to tackle high-volume caseloads through disciplined docket management, while utilizing legally sound early interventions to reduce recidivism for those ready to choose a better path. A vote for James Hu is a vote for a judge who is analytical, compassionate, and ready to lead a courtroom defined by integrity and efficiency from day one.

