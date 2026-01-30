Judicial Q&A: Jorge Garcia Diaz

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Jorge Garcia Diaz and I am a candidate for Judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law No. 7.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This court primarily handles Class A and B misdemeanors in Harris County. Assaults, DWI’s, petty thefts are among the types of cases handled by this court.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am running for this particular bench because I know I can bring a different vision and approach. If elected, I plan on bringing down the caseload by implementing strict guidelines and timeframes. Additionally, I’d like to have more of a presence outside of the courtroom. It is important that the community has a better understanding of how the criminal justice system operates. I’d like to partner with community leaders and agencies to host monthly events where we meet with members of the community to discuss issues pertaining to the criminal justice system.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

For the past 6 almost 7 years I have been working as an assistant public defender here in Harris County. I routinely handle cases ranging from misdemeanors all the way to the most serious first-degree felonies. My experience in the courts of Harris County has given me an understanding of what needs to be done to be fair and efficient.

5. Why is this race important?

In today’s political climate it is more important than ever to have qualified individuals representing our communities. The criminal courts of Harris County need individuals on the bench who are efficient and will promote fairness and justice. I am a proud Latino who has spent most of my working life in public service. I am ready for the responsibilities that come with serving under this role.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

It’s difficult for people to really get to know a candidate and/or their ideas based on just words. My experience and vision for change are the factors that motivate me to run for this position of Judge. I routinely spend time at the criminal courthouse representing individuals of all races, ethnicities and backgrounds. I understand the challenges our community faces on a day-to-day basis. My plan is to use that understanding to better represent our community on the bench. I don’t plan on just being a Judge who goes to court and calls it a day after court.

I want to make sure and use this position to bring awareness and trust to our underserved communities. This will take a lot of work, but I am ready for this. I humbly ask for the support and vote of confidence of our community.

Related Posts: