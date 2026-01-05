Interview with Terry Virts

It’s January of an even-numbered year, and that means we are off and running for primaries. Believe it or not, we are six weeks (and one day, thanks to Presidents Day) out from the start of early voting for the March 2026 primaries. In between we’ll have the runoff for the special election in what will no longer be CD18, but before and after that it’s all about who’s running for what on the Democratic ballot. We kick things off with Terry Virts, Air Force pilot turned astronaut who switched to CD09 after being one of the first candidates in the Senate race. It’s not every day that I get to talk to an astronaut so of course I had a few questions about that in addition to the usual kind of stuff I ask about in interviews, and you can listen to it all here:

I will feature a different race each week up to the week of early voting. The schedule is still fuzzy right now, in part because I’m still doing interviews, but I’ll let you know as we go. Tomorrow we begin Judicial Q&A season as well. You can keep track of all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. Let me know what you think.

