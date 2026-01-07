Interview with Leticia Gutierrez

There are six candidates running in the new CD09 but a couple of them don’t have any online presence, so in the interest of making this easier and more valuable for all of us, I’ve limited myself to two of them. I may revisit that if one of the other candidates makes it to a runoff, but that’s a question for Future Me. For today, we have a conversation with Leticia Gutierrez, who is the Director of Government Relations and Community Outreach for Air Alliance Houston. She previously ran for City Council under her married name, Leticia Ablaza, and yes I interviewed her back then. A native of Mexico, she is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas with a degree in finance. Here’s what we talked about:

