Judicial Q&A: Judge Andrew Wright

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

My name is Andrew A. Wright, I am the Judge of Harris County Criminal Court at Law Number Seven (#7).

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This Court is one of 16 Misdemeanor Criminal Courts in Harris County. This court handles primarily Class B and Class A Misdemeanors. The duties are to handle various criminal cases, typical in this court are Driving While Intoxicated cases, Burglary of Motor Vehicle cases, Thefts, Assault cases and various other cases. In addition to this, sometimes these Courts hear Class C (JP and Municipal Court) appeals. We have various administrative duties as well.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

My main accomplishment was when myself and my colleagues implemented misdemeanor bail reform in the County Criminal Courts at Law. We did so under a federal consent decree in the O’Donnell litigation. Part of that we leaned towards a presumption of a personal recognizance bond in the vast majority of non-violent misdemeanor cases. This consent decree is very more important now that the State of Texas Attorney General is in the process of intervening and attempting to undo this consent decree.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

I think moving forward I would like to keep reducing the volume of cases we have pending as well as shorten the windows to getting cases to trial.

5. Why is this race important?

Misdemeanor criminal courts have a profound affect on the folks that end up in them, and their families. Plenty of people just look at it and thinks “its just a misdemeanor” or gives it less importance due to not being a felony court, but what we do each and every day in Court 7 is very important. This race is important because those people need to have a judge that fairly, accurately and competently administers justice in their case. The judge needs to know what they are doing and knows the relevant law applicable to their case. That judge needs to have the relevant experience to make sure they know how to do the job starting on January 2, 2027 and every day forward.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

The judge in this race needs to be able to have the relevant experience, knowledge and skill to effectively administer justice in a fair and non-biased way. I am that candidate. I have been a practicing attorney for 18 years and have tried many criminal cases. I am board certified in Criminal Law. I have the relevant experience, knowledge and knowhow to make sure that what happens in Criminal Court 7 is the right thing according to the laws of the State of Texas. This bench is a trial court bench, we try cases. Since taking the bench I have been at the top, if not the top of judges in trial. We do not have the time for this bench to be a learning curve or on the job training for a candidate that does not have the necessary experience. I am the best and most qualified candidate for Harris County Criminal Court at Law Number Seven and I hope to continue to serve in that capacity. Thank you for your time and consideration.

