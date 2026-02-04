Judicial Q&A: Gordon Goodman

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My names is Gordon Goodman, and I am running for Justice, Place 7, Texas Supreme Court.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The Texas Supreme Court (the TSC) is the highest court in Texas for all civil cases (the Court of Criminal Appeals is its sister court for criminal cases in Texas). Civil cases include disputes between large corporations but also include personal injury disputes between individuals. The TSC is often asked to interpret and enforce the Texas Constitution, which guarantees the rights of all citizens in Texas.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

Having served as a Justice on the 1st Court of Appeals from 2019-2024, I was struck by the impact that the TSC’s rulings could have on citizens throughout Texas. One case on which I worked involved the right of access to public beaches, and this is an area that is becoming increasingly complicated with the erosion caused by regular hurricanes. The TSC is the final arbiter for many of these questions, and I want to participate in these decisions.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

As I mentioned above, I served for six years on the 1st Court of Appeals, where I helped decide hundreds of appellate cases. Many of my dissenting opinions were subsequently adopted by higher courts. Prior to joining the court, I served in senior roles for DuPont, Conoco, and Occidental, but I started my career in general practice at the Whittenburg Law Firm in Amarillo, TX.

https://www.goodmanforjustice.com/

5. Why is this race important?

There have been no Democrats on the TSC for decades, and it would benefit all Texans to have multiple points of view on the court. I have also demonstrated the ability to work with both Democratic and Republican justices as seen in the success of my dissenting opinions in dealing with numerous significant constitutional questions. The judicial department of Texas serves as a check and balance on the other two branches of government — the executive and the legislature.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I have the appellate experience that my opponents lack, and I have the ability to work with and influence my colleagues for the benefit of all Texans. I also have the corporate experience that no other candidate brings to this race. Finally, I am committed to ensuring the equal rights and due process guaranteed to all Texans.

