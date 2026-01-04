Harris County Treasurer appears in court

This wasn’t as straightforward as one might have expected.

A judge on Friday deemed allegations against Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt following her Washington Avenue arrest ambiguous enough to merit a deeper look.

Wyatt, a Democrat elected in 2022, was charged with misdemeanor burglary of a vehicle following her Dec. 27 arrest in the Forget Me Not restaurant parking lot, where employees noticed a woman in a colleague’s vehicle. The vehicle’s owner, who had her keys, did not know Wyatt, a prosecutor, Carina Batista, said.

Restaurant workers saw Wyatt rifling through the vehicle, taking things out and looking for something to steal, Batista said. A security guard confronted Wyatt just before noon as police were called.

The treasurer’s hired attorney, Christopher Downey, countered Wyatt was still in the vehicle, which had been unlocked, when confronted and did not appear poised to steal the car or its contents. Downey and Batista debated the allegations as Wyatt sat in the County Criminal Court at Law No. 4’s gallery, wearing a black suit.

“I guess it’s left to interpretation,” Judge Shannon Baldwin said of the dueling accounts.

The judge ordered both sides to return Jan. 26 for a probable cause hearing to determine whether enough evidence exists for the case to proceed.

Downey conceded that Wyatt showed “some unusual behavior” amid the incident but nothing criminal happened. He declined to elaborate on what was unusual about Wyatt’s behavior as he left the courtroom with the treasurer.