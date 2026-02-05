Judicial Q&A: Rustin Foroutan

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

My name is Rustin Foroutan, and I am running for Harris County Criminal Court at Law no. 7.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This court exclusively handles criminal cases.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I choose to run in this race after several defense attorneys explained some of the issues in the court. Based on what I had heard, I think I can make good changes such as waiving court costs for those who are truly indigent, giving attorneys time to enter individuals into diversion programs so people do not have unnecessary convictions on their records, and lastly be available, present, and kind. I want to make meaningful changes in the court as judge. I have been both a prosecutor and public defender, as someone who has been on both sides, I plan to foster a firm, fair, and kind courtroom where attorneys feel heard and defendants feel they were treated fairly.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I am qualified for this position because I spent two and a half years as a prosecutor before transitioning to mental health public defense, where I have worked for the past four years. This experience has given me meaningful insight into both sides of the justice system, and I am committed to delivering fair, firm, and forward-thinking justice.

5. Why is this race important?

The race allows me to bring my experience to the bench. This race is important to me because I care about my community and want to try and make a positive impact. A Judge has a duty to serve the community. As someone who has been on both sides, I believe I will be able to serve our community.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

People should vote for who they think will do the job best. I am the only candidate who has been both a prosecutor and public defender (mental health unit). I know the importance of protecting our communities, while weighing the rights of the defendant. I want to be more involved in local groups, speak at events, and try and help those with mental health and addiction issues.

