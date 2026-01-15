Texas blog roundup for the week of January 12

The Texas Progressive Alliance mourns the murder of Renee Nicole Good and urges everyone to join in the fight against fascism as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff published interviews with CD09 candidates Terry Virts and Leticia Gutierrez.

SocraticGadfly talked about how Leqaa Kordia remains a political prisoner here in Texas over Palestine, even as some progressives ignore her.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project noted the strong crowd for the John Cornyn Houston Office Protest on the 5th anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt. We must have the capacity to organize ourselves.

=======================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Steve Vladeck asks five questions about the Maduro arrest process.

The Dallas Observer lists Texas’ eleven worst serial killers.

Evil MoPac thinks some people need to chill about the Stranger Things finale.

Your Local Epidemiologist breaks down the latest anti-vaxx madness from RFK Jr.

The Barbed Wire asks why only two of the hundreds of officers who responded to the Uvalde shooting and then did nothing are being criminally charged.

The Current reports that MAGA Congressperson Monica de la Cruz is in her “finding out” era.

The TPA bids a sad farewell to Reform Austin, which made the decision to cease operations.

