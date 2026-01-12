Interview with Melissa McDonough

We move now to CD38, the new district from the 2021 redistricting cycle. I will have three interviews with candidates for CD38 this week, starting with the candidate who was the Democratic nominee in 2024, Melissa McDonough. McDonough is a realtor of over 30 years and has been an owner or manager or a real estate brokerage for 20 years. She has served as an election judge, including service on the Signature Verification Committee and Early Voting Ballot Board. She got 37.2% of the vote in 2024, about a point and a half less than Kamala Harris did in the district. You can listen to the interview I did with her for the 2024 primary here, and you can listen to the interview I did with her for this year’s below:

PREVIOUSLY :

Terry Virts – CD09

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. I have two more interviews with candidates from CD38 this week. Let me know what you think.

Related Posts: