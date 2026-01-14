Interview with Theresa Courts

Next up in CD38 is a first-time candidate, Theresa Courts. Courts is a school counselor who was a teacher for seven years before getting her Master’s in Education and becoming a school counselor. The youngest child of a single mother, she experienced poverty and a home foreclosure as a child and enlisted in the US National Guard to help pay for her education. Her service in the National Guard was a relevant topic for our conversation, which you can listen to here:

PREVIOUSLY :

Terry Virts – CD09

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09

Melissa McDonough – CD38

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. I have one more interview to go in CD38 this week. Let me know what you think.

