Interview with Marvalette Hunter

We wrap up our tour of CD38 with a familiar name from Houston politics. Marvalette Hunter was the Chief of Staff for the late Sylvester Turner both for his eight years as Houston’s Mayor and his regrettably short term in Congress for CD18; she continued to serve in that role through the end of 2025. Before that, she served as Vice President of Community Lending for a Seattle-based bank that was later acquired by JPMorgan Chase, and as the Chief Development Officer for Harris County Housing Authority. She also owns a real estate development firm that builds apartment communities. Here’s what we talked about:

PREVIOUSLY :

Next up will be interviews with candidates for Harris County Judge.

