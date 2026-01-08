Drainage, demolition, what’s the difference?

It’s all vibes, man.

Houston officials on Wednesday authorized an eyebrow-raising deal allowing $30 million to be spent from the city’s stormwater fund to demolish blighted buildings.

Council Members Edward Pollard, Sallie Alcorn, Abbie Kamin, Tiffany D. Thomas, Mario Castillo, Julian Ramirez and Alejandra Salinas voted in opposition. Council Member Tarsha Jackson was absent.

The legality of the funding request has been questioned since the ask first appeared on a council agenda in December. The city’s $166.6 million stormwater fund is made up of drainage charges, combined utility charges and property and sales taxes, and is earmarked for projects that help improve Houston’s drainage and stormwater systems.

Whitmire and his team have said it’s necessary to use the funds to deal with the city’s ongoing problem with dangerous buildings, adding that the fund had been used for demolition before. The city’s dangerous buildings directly led to complications with stormwater and drainage since the lots are often the sites of illegal dumping, they say.

The $30 million allocation will help demolish 343 of the 2,300 dangerous buildings logged in the city’s system. The building must meet criteria to affirm that they impede the city’s stormwater system, officials say.

Controller Chris Hollins has argued that using the fund to demolish buildings is illegal.

During a tense financial report Wednesday, Hollins said this isn’t a general-purpose fund or a backstop for code enforcement.

“Crossing those boundaries is not creativity,” Hollins said. “It’s breaking the rules.”

Illegal dumping is happening regardless of whether a building was blighted or not, Hollins said. He told the council he had consulted with former mayors, former controllers and attorneys who affirmed the fund hadn’t been used this way previously and that this use didn’t pass the smell test.

“At moments like this, leadership requires someone to tell the truth, and the truth today is that this action is not allowed,” Hollins said.

City Attorney Arturo Michel said the move was legal. He said controller has not specified where city legal’s argument could be flawed and noted the line item in the stormwater fund to demolish buildings using the $30 million was in this year’s budget, which Hollins certified.

[…]

Michel added Wednesday a court would find the fund usage legal, and that the term “maintenance” is unambiguous.

“We have here the factual underpinning that if you’re going to show that it can impede or block our stormwater system, I think it falls clearly within that definition,” Michel said. “I’m confident a court would uphold this.”