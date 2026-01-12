Is there an Astrodome decision coming soon?

Maybe. But probably not.

The fate of the Astrodome — a beloved Houston landmark that’s sat largely unused for more than 20 years — could soon be decided. Commissioners are expected to discuss options for the 1 million square-foot building at Thursday’s meeting. The move came after the Office of County Administration released December cost estimates for demolishing the building and renovating it. Demolition would cost nearly $55 million, according to OCA, while renovating the Astrodome would require a staggering $752 million. Interim County Administrator Jesse Dickerman said in a Dec. 19 release that renovating the Astrodome would not be feasible without outside investment. “These cost estimates illustrate that it will not be financially feasible for Harris County to renovate the Astrodome without significant private investment,” Dickerman said. […] The Astrodome — which, along with NRG Stadium, is owned by Harris County — has become a political hot potato as the years have rolled by with its doors padlocked. The property is located directly adjacent to NRG Stadium — proximity that largely undermines any potential for the Astrodome to reopen as a stadium. The price tag for renovating the building is likely to also put off any private developers seeking to transform it into a mixed-use or commercial property. That leaves demolition as the most viable solution, but many Houstonians have fond memories of the Astrodome, and demolition would likely carry political ramifications, Beth Wiedower Jackson, executive director of the Astrodome Conservancy previously told the Houston Chronicle. “No elected official wants the Astrodome’s blood on their hands,” Jackson said. Although demolition costs just a fraction of renovating the Astrodome, the county could also face roadblocks set by the Texas Historical Commission. The commission designated the stadium a state antiquities landmark in January 2017, which protects the Astrodome from being “removed, altered, damaged, salvaged or excavated” without prior approval. The county is spending millions insuring and securing the “Eighth Wonder of the World,” as it serves as a glorified storage container. The county spends upwards of $5.5 million per year to insure NRG Park, which includes both the Astrodome and NRG Stadium.

See here and here for the most recent bits of Astrodome news. If there is any movement towards demolition, I feel like it would be more likely to come with a County Judge who is not running for re-election. I agree that this is a legacy-defining decision, however, and I can’t speak to where Judge Hidalgo may be on that. The various groups that want to Do Something with the Astrodome still need to come up with the money and a plan that would take into account the fact that unlike, say, the Alamo, which is in the middle of San Antonio’s downtown and easily accessible by pedestrians who have plenty of other things nearby to visit, the Dome is an island in sea of asphalt abutting a freeway. Any NewDomeThing would have to be a real destination and not just something people would drop by because there won’t be any ambient people to do the drop-by-ing.

That’s the Conservancy’s problem, not mine. The truth is that the simplest solution for now and likely for the foreseeable future is to do nothing. The insurance cost is small – that $5.5 million is for the entire NRG property; surely the Astrodome is a minor piece of that price tag – and until such time as there is a financed and viable Plan for the Dome and/or the Texans and the Rodeo draw a line in the sand of “demolish it so we can make more parking spaces or else”, there’s no compelling reason to do anything else. It’s not going anywhere, it’s not hurting anything, it’s not costing much money, it can be something for Future Commissioners Court to deal with.

