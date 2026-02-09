Judicial Q&A: Judge Josh Hill

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and in which court do you preside?

I am Josh Hill, current 2-term incumbent judge of the 232nd District Court.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

This court exclusively hears felony criminal cases, ranging from drug possession all the way to capital murder.

3. What have been your main accomplishments during your time on this bench?

I have worked incredibly hard to make important changes to the Harris County criminal justice system as judge of the 232nd District Court over the last 7 years. My proudest accomplishment is the judicial independence, the culture, and environment I have created in the 232nd District Court, which is one of equal and fair access to justice, and an opportunity for every voice to be heard in a meaningful way. These changes that I continue to make to the criminal justice system are reflected in my consistently high rankings on every Judicial Preference Poll, Houston Bar Association Poll, and Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association Poll since becoming a judge. The results of 7 years’ worth of multiple non-partisan polls serve as confirmation that I remain headed in the right direction as a judge. I treat the work of the 232nd District Court with the serious attention it deserves, while giving serious consideration to the impacts of my decisions, which have all been based on the facts presented to me and the applicable law, and are not based on outside pressures or influences.

4. What do you hope to accomplish in your courtroom going forward?

If re-elected for a third term, I will continue making the improvements I began in my first two terms. I will also continue to expand my knowledge in all areas of criminal law. Each time the Houston Bar Association has rated judges during my tenure, my rating has been near the top of all criminal judges. If re-elected, I will continue asking for and listening to feedback of lawyers for both sides, court staff, and others to maintain this distinction and to improve my policies and rulings.

In addition, in light of the abundance of misinformation being presented as fact, (for example, bail laws and how they are applied, including how much discretion a judge actually has), I plan on taking a more active role in providing educational material and discussions about the criminal justice system so that the public can maintain their confidence in the judiciary and better understand the powers and limitations of each participant involved in criminal litigation.

Another important priority of mine will to be to continue the trend I began in 2025 of aggressively reducing the backlog of cases in the 232nd District Court. My initial improvements of the 232nd District Court upon being elected in 2018 were somewhat of an over-correction to problems of the past, but I have now adjusted my policies in order to better manage case flow. I initially believed, and I still do believe, that justice only happens consistently when both sides are prepared and are willing to fight hard and fight fair. My philosophy at the time was not to get in the way of any agreements that opposing sides arrived at, which included requests for resets and continuances. While the ultimate disposition of cases resulted in justice, this “hands off’ approach allowed cases to drag on for longer than was necessary. In 2025, I adjusted the scheduling of the court, and I became more personally involved in helping to resolve discovery and other issues that were holding up the resolution of cases. My changes in 2025 cut the docket in half over the course of a year without sacrificing the philosophy that I initially brought to the bench in 2019. I have resolved thousands of cases, and in 2025, the clearance rate of the 232nd was consistently above the average of all criminal district courts. The changes that I have implemented and the work that I will continue to engage in should eliminate the backlog well before the end of 2026.

5. Why is this race important?

This race is incredibly important because the consequences of everything that happens in the criminal justice system are extreme and permanent. Victims of crime must have their voices heard and their concerns addressed. Those accused of crimes must have their Constitutional rights protected. The decisions made by a criminal District Court judge can result in loss of liberty, lifetime confinement in prison, victims feeling immeasurable fear, or someone being given a second chance to succeed at life. The public should expect a criminal District Court judge to be an expert in criminal law: the judge must have thorough knowledge and understanding of the laws that apply to criminal litigation, and should not begin learning after being elected. As a Harris County prosecutor, I spoke with countless victims of violent crime and served as their advocate before a judge or jury. This experience gave me an immeasurable amount of empathy for the needs, fears, and experiences of those who are re-victimized as they are dragged into the criminal justice system as unwilling participants, forced to re-live their worst moments. As a criminal defense lawyer, I protected the constitutional rights of my clients and fought hard within the bounds of the law and ethics so that they could have the best possible chance at the appropriate outcome. This experience helped me understand the difference between the person and their actions and taught me that there are often shades of gray in our criminal justice system.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

I currently have a primary opponent, and if I am successful in the Democratic primary, I will face a Republican opponent in the November general election. I am confident in my reputation and my work record. I firmly believe, and I would invite anyone to test this belief, that if you were to contact any lawyer who practices criminal law in Harris County (for either side, the State or the defense) that every one of them would tell you that I am the best candidate in this race, and that I deserve to be re-elected as judge of the 232nd criminal District Court. My consistent non-partisan rankings at the top of the heap of all criminal judges in Harris County in the Houston Bar Association bar polls, the judicial preference polls, and the Harris County Criminal Lawyers Association polls consistently since my first election in 2018 are a testament to what I have accomplished as judge of the 232nd District Court over the last seven years.

I have dedicated my entire professional legal career of over 20 years specifically to criminal law, almost exclusively in Harris County, Texas. I have worked in this field from every angle and side. I have been a prosecutor at the trial and appellate levels, finding great success in even the most serious cases, including capital murders. I have also been a criminal defense attorney who accepted both retained and court appointed cases, both at the trial and appellate levels. In this capacity, I have also had success in all types of cases, also including capital murders. I am the only candidate that has ever practiced criminal law in Harris County, and I am the only candidate who has any experience as both a prosecutor and as a criminal defense lawyer. Most importantly, since a judge should be an expert on the law, I am the only candidate that can ethically claim (according to Texas State Bar rules) to be an expert in criminal law, since I am the only one who is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in criminal law, a distinction I have held for over a decade, and a distinction that only 771 lawyers in the entire state of Texas can claim. The criminal justice system is not a game to be played or a steppingstone for other political aspirations. The very permanent consequences of every decision made by a judge are often irreversible, and can harm not only those accused of crimes, but also the victims of those crimes and the community generally. It is important that a judge show a true dedication to a thorough understanding of the law, and a true passion for fair and equal access to Justice. I am the only candidate in this race whose record, work history, and reputation demonstrate a commitment to this field and these ideals.

