Judicial Q&A: Judge Kristen Hawkins

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

Judge Kristen Hawkins

Texas Supreme Court, Place 7

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The Texas Supreme Court is the highest court in Texas that hears and decides civil cases.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I am running for the Supreme Court because Texas courts are a coequal and independent branch of government. I believe that maintaining judicial independence is necessary to sustain our democracy.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I am board-certified in civil trial law and personal injury law. In 2021, Tex-ABOTA recognized me as Judge of the Year. I have more than two decades of experience as a district court judge, special master, and practicing lawyer.

As a trial-court judge, I have presided over more than 200 trials, including very small cases in which the parties cannot afford counsel, and very large cases involving enormous damages. On the bench, I make rulings applying Supreme Court decisions, and in this role, I see how the opinions affect everyday Texans and their ability to access the courts.

I regularly present at continuing legal education seminars for attorneys and other judges. I have held leadership positions in the local bar and within the judiciary in Houston. I graduated magna cum laude from South Texas College of Law and was a member of the Law Review.

5. Why is this race important?

The Texas Supreme Court chooses the cases it takes. This race is important because the Texas Supreme Court has the ability to take cases that are important to all Texans, not just those who are well-resourced. By taking cases important to all Texans, the Supreme Court can ensure that everyone has access to justice. The Supreme Court should also choose and review cases mindful of the constitutionally embedded right to a trial by jury and that juries and their verdicts should be respected.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

The Constitution requires that every party who appears before the Court be treated equally under the law. It also guarantees a right to a trial by jury. My judicial philosophy is to apply the law equally to everyone who appears before me, and to ensure that juries and their verdicts are respected. When judges apply these principles, the law is applied consistently and predictably to all who appear in court, which is what every Texan should expect from our judicial system.

