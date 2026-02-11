Judicial Q&A: Katie Wilson

(Note: As I have done in past elections, I am running a series of Q&As for judicial candidates in contested Democratic primaries. This is intended to help introduce the candidates and their experiences to those who plan to vote in March. I am running these responses in the order that I receive them from the candidates. Much more information about Democratic primary candidates, including links to the interviews and judicial Q&As, can be found on Erik Manning’s spreadsheet.

1. Who are you and what are you running for?

I am Katie Wilson. I am a 4th generation, native Houstonian. I am a career-long criminal lawyer and public servant, running to be your Democratic candidate for Judge of the 183rd District Court in Harris County. I have been practicing criminal law for more than 16 years, working as a prosecutor for nearly a decade and defense ever since. I currently work as a Senior Litigator in the Mental Health Division of the Harris County Public Defender’s Office. Outside of work I enjoy time with my husband and two children, reading, traveling, and doing DIY home projects.

2. What kind of cases does this court hear?

The 183rd District Court is a felony-level criminal court and presides over cases in which a person is accused of a crime punishable from 6 months in state jail, up to and including life in prison or the death penalty. Charges range from low level drug possession and theft to crimes against children and homicide.

3. Why are you running for this particular bench?

I have always been a zealous advocate for our Constitution and feel it is important we have judges on the bench who defend and uphold our Constitution as well as community safety. I plan to live-stream all court proceedings and use my diverse experience in both prosecution and defense to bring balance, fairness, transparency, and efficiency to the court.

4. What are your qualifications for this job?

I have been a dedicated public servant in the criminal justice system since I first clerked for a felony judge in 2008. I spent nearly a decade as a prosecutor, trying everything from marijuana possession to double homicide, and working alongside law enforcement through every step of an active investigation. As a defense attorney in private practice I focused roughly 90% of my practice on representing indigent clients facing felony charges, and successfully overturned a client’s wrongful conviction and 99-year sentence in a post-conviction writ. As a public defender I have worked as an Assistant Chief in the Bail Division at the Harris County Jail, and for the past two years as a Senior Litigator in the Mental Health Division. I have completed more than 70 criminal trials across my career, including Capital Murder. This breadth and depth of experience well qualifies me to manage the docket of the 183rd District Court with equity and efficiency.

5. Why is this race important?

While most people of Harris County are fortunate to never interact with our criminal justice system, the work that happens in the 183rd District Court is incredibly important for those who find themselves there. Both victims and the accused should be able to count on the elected judge being a seasoned criminal practitioner who is fair, balanced, and objective.

6. Why should people vote for you in March?

The people of Harris County should vote for me because I am a dedicated, career-long criminal lawyer, not a politician. I am the only candidate who is currently practicing criminal law, has worked as a prosecutor, and been vetted and approved to represent indigent clients facing a charge of Capital Murder. My recent work in both bail and mental health have given me a deep familiarity with our county jail and mental health resources, the importance of which is only going to increase for our criminal courts in the coming years. I care deeply about transparency and integrity in our criminal justice system and would be honored to serve as your Democratic candidate for Judge of the 183rd District Court.

