Texas blog roundup for the week of January 19

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Minneapolis as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has interviews with three Democratic candidates for CD38 – Melissa McDonough, Theresa Courts, and Marvalette Hunter.

SocraticGadfly at least in part agrees with the northern ‘burbs of Dallas about DART, but says they have the wrong ideas on fixing the problem, something that reflects stale thinking in mass transit in general.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said no matter what John Whitmire & Armando Walle say, access to tax dollars we send to Austin should not depend on giving up our rights and freedoms.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Dallas Observer lists Texas’ oldest legislators, two of whom it should be noted are not running for re-election.

CultureMap reports on Alamo Drafthouse’s modification to its no-phone policy.

The Texas Signal explores Ken Paxton’s war against legal aid for immigrants.

Law Dork reads the tea leaves on the SCOTUS hearing on state trans sports bans.

Houstonia celebrates the dishwashers who keep Houston restaurants running.

The Barbed Wire reminds us about Amber Hagerman, the nine-year-old girl for whom Amber Alerts were named.

