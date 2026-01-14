Falkenberg says what we all know about Mike Miles

He’s a terrible leader, and as a result the changes he’s implemented will probably not last beyond his tenure.

Something clicked as I listened to former Louisiana state schools superintendent John White talk about how he built support for his controversial education reforms a decade ago.

It wasn’t just that he had taken the time to visit every parish to meet with teachers who were skeptical of the youngish outsider pushing tectonic shifts in rigor, quality and accountability.

It wasn’t how he gathered their input, enlisted them to review curriculum or helped assemble thousands for a state conference that still empowers teachers as leaders and evangelists for high quality in their own communities.

What struck me was how White talked about the teachers.

“You would meet people out there in the middle of Louisiana who, you’re just like, ‘my God, you’re so freaking smart,’ and they literally would tell you exactly what’s needed,” said White, now CEO of a public benefit corporation that makes high-quality curricula.

As he described how he got grassroots buy-in from teachers for reforms that have garnered national attention for maintaining student progress, I felt inspiration – and then a pang of sadness.

I couldn’t imagine Houston ISD’s state-appointed superintendent Mike Miles talking about teachers that way.

And that, I believe after months of reporting, illustrates the key flaw of Miles’ approach in the state takeover of HISD. Anyone can impose mandates, especially with practically a free hand by the state. Only leaders can get others to follow and sustain changes long after the change agent is gone.

For all Miles’ well-intended haste, and his remarkable early results in performance on state tests that reduced the district’s 56 “F” campuses to zero, I wonder if the superintendent has considered how enduring his revolution will be.

All these shifts in curriculum, instruction, teacher evaluations and pay won’t be tectonic in Houston – only temporary, as long as so many teachers and parents don’t actually believe in them.

Given the mass exodus of more than 13,000 students and thousands more teachers over two-and-a-half years, I don’t see much believing or staying power.