Ashby 2.0 is now open

And boy howdy is it expensive.

A long-anticipated apartment tower rising on the former Ashby high-rise site is set to open next month with rents that could set a new ceiling for luxury apartments in Houston.

Residents are expected to begin moving in February into The Langley, a 20-story apartment tower in Boulevard Oaks at 1717 Bissonnet. The project sits on the same site where the Ashby high-rise was first pitched in 2007, sparking one of the biggest land-use controversies in Houston history.

After years of opposition and legal battles, the owners hired StreetLights Residential in 2022 to introduce a new, revised design with fewer units. Despite some continued neighborhood resistance, the developer secured the permits needed to break ground in 2023.

“The Langley represents the thoughtful evolution of a long-term vision — one carefully refined to align with the character and scale of its surrounding neighborhood,” said Stephen Meek, senior vice president of development at StreetLights Residential, in a statement.

Monthly rents start at $9,100, but StreetLights declined to name an upper limit. However, Meek said one unit currently listed on multiple listing services are priced at about $19,000 a month. He added that those units aren’t the most expensive in the building. Another nearly 3,400-square-foot residence is being marketed for about $17,500, according to data from the Houston Association of Realtors.

Pricing has not yet been released for the project’s eight penthouses on the top level, Meek said.

Overall, the Langley’s average asking rent is about $13,215 per month, the highest average in the metro, according to CoStar data. That figure exceeds rent averages at recently opened projects such as 1 Riva Row in The Woodlands and Hanover Buffalo Bayou in Montrose, CoStar data shows.