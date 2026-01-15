California redistricting map upheld

Good news for Democrats.

A federal court Wednesday ruled against a Republican challenge to California’s redistricting plan, rejecting the GOP claim that the state had engaged in illegal racial gerrymandering when drawing up its new congressional map.

The three-judge panel denied the GOP’s motion to block the map, finding there was no basis for a preliminary injunction.

California Democrats redrew their congressional map last year in response to President Donald Trump’s push for Republican-controlled states to conduct unprecedented mid-decade redistricting in favor of the GOP. Golden State voters overwhelmingly voted for the plan, which aimed to create five more Democratic congressional seats to balance out Trump’s efforts to pick up five seats in Texas.

But Republicans quickly challenged it, asking a federal court to block the California map because it was allegedly drawn “to favor Hispanic voters” in violation of the Fourteenth and Fifteenth Amendments. They argued that Paul Mitchell, the California mapmaker, said his work on the legislature’s plan was guided by racial considerations and that the “number one thing that [he] first started thinking about” was “drawing a replacement Latino majority/minority district in the middle of Los Angeles.”

In the ruling, the court noted that Republicans didn’t express racial gerrymandering concerns during the legislative debate on the map.

“No one on either side of that debate characterized the map as a racial gerrymander,” the court wrote, adding that Republicans repeatedly described it as a political power grab.

Since the U.S. Supreme Court greenlit partisan gerrymandering in 2019, Republicans “abandoned the argument they made to the voters” and called it a racial gerrymander instead, the court concluded.