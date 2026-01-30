Starve yourself the Brooke Rollins way

I have a modest proposal here.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins took heat on social media [recently] over a comment that Americans can eat healthily for $3 a meal by consuming “a piece of chicken, a piece of broccoli, corn tortilla and one other thing.”

Rollins, a native Texan and former president of the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation, appeared on News Nation to promote the Trump administration’s Make America Healthy Again campaign, which advises Americans to eat more whole foods like meat and vegetables. That has drawn push back from Democrats that the diet is hard to achieve with the relatively high price of groceries.

“We’ve run over 1,000 simulations,” Rollins said. “So there is a way to do this that actually will save the average American consumer money.”

Social media users quickly pilloried the remarks, sharing pictures online of nearly empty plates with small pieces of chicken and broccoli.

Among them was U.S. Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat who wrote on X, “Due to Trump’s tariffs, last month was the largest spike in grocery prices in three years. So now this is what the Trump Administration suggests you can afford for a meal.”

The Department of Agriculture did not respond Thursday to a question about how many calories the meal described by Rollins would contain, according to their simulation.