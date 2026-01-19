Interview with Annise Parker

This week and next week we move into county races, starting with the primary for Harris County Judge. Our first candidate needs no introduction, and that’s Annise Parker. She served six years (the maximum allowed at the time) on Houston City Council, as Controller, and of course as Houston’s Mayor. Since then she has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer for BakerRipley and spent seven years as CEO and President of the LGBTQ+ Victory Fund and Leadership Institute. She was the first person to announce her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for County Judge, before Judge Hidalgo announced her intention to not run again. I’ve interviewed her multiple times, most recently at the end of her last term as Mayor. Here’s what we talked about this time:

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. I have two more interviews for County Judge this week and will then have interviews for County Attorney. Let me know what you think.

