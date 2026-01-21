Interview with Letitia Plummer

Next up for Harris County Judge is another familiar name, Letitia Plummer. Plummer stepped down from Houston City Council last year after announcing her candidacy (also before Judge Hidalgo’s announcement), where she was in her second term in At Large #4. A dentist by trade, she ran for CD22 in 2018 and lost in the primary runoff before winning her first Council race the next year. She became the first Muslim woman to serve on Houston City Council in winning that election. As I’ve said in the introduction to her previous interviews there’s not a ton of biographical information on her website, but this Reddit AMA thread that I found for the 2018 interview has some interesting stuff in it, and you can see where she gets her drive from in that. Here’s what we talked about:

I have one more interview for County Judge this week and will then have interviews for County Attorney.

