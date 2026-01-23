Interview with Matt Salazar

I promised you three Democratic candidates for Harris County Judge, and I’ve got the third one for you right here. Matt Salazar is a native of Lubbock who has worked as a youth pastor and general contractor. A graduate of the University of Houston, Salazar has worked across nonprofits, government contracting, consulting, and small business ownership. Here’s the interview, which wraps us up for the County Judge race:

PREVIOUSLY :

Terry Virts – CD09

Leticia Gutierrez – CD09

Melissa McDonough – CD38

Theresa Courts – CD38

Marvalette Hunter – CD38

Annise Parker – Harris County Judge

Letitia Plummer – Harris County Judge

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. Next up are the interviews for County Attorney. Let me know what you think.

Related Posts: