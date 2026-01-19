Put Spring ISD on the TEA takeover watch

Didn’t see this coming.

Dekaney High School is one failing accountability grade away from a state takeover of Spring ISD, and district leaders told trustees Tuesday that they are pursuing aggressive turnaround efforts at the north Harris County campus.

The pressure comes after Dekaney posted four consecutive years of failing academic accountability ratings. Under state law, that streak puts the district and its 33,500 students at risk of losing local control if the campus fails again.

Takeovers were once rare in Texas, but they have become more frequent under a 2015 state law that allows the Texas Education Commissioner to oust an elected board and replace them with a board of managers as well as a state-appointed superintendent if one campus has five years of failing grades. Most recently, the Texas Education Agency announced it was taking over districts in Beaumont, Connally and Lake Worth. That follows its intervention in Fort Worth ISD and its historic takeover of the Houston Independent School District, the largest in the state.

At Dekaney, administrators have rolled out tighter instructional supports such as standardized lesson plans and slide decks, increased feedback for staff, and exit tickets that require students to answer STAAR-aligned questions at the end of class.

At Tuesday’s board meeting, Dekaney Principal Connie Smith said that the campus had increased the number of weekly assessments for students, revamped how they track academic performance data, and started holding professional learning groups for teachers every school day.

“The data is showing that we’re pushing in the right direction,” Smith said. “We’re not perfect, and I don’t think anyone standing in any space would be, but our heart is in the place.”

On top of unit tests and exit tickets, Dekaney students take an additional English language arts assessment every week and a math assessment biweekly. Smith said this gives administrators more frequent data points on how students are doing in core subjects.

The school is also tracking each student’s learning using past academic performance and benchmarks such as weekly assessments.

“We utilize that triangulation of data to determine the needs not only of our students, but also our teachers,” Smith said. “We also meet with our instructional specialists as well so we can understand what our goals are as a campus, what’s going on there, identify the concerns and the gaps and create a plan of action.”

Smith said that school officials have also started to track student performance on exit tickets by individual performance rather than the whole average of the class. Smith said it keeps teachers from getting a “false sense of where students are” and shows them which students need targeted help and where to adjust curriculum.