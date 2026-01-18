January 2026 campaign finance reports – Harris County offices

New year, new finance reports. You know the drill. This is the busiest report of the cycle, the one that shows who’s who in the primaries. I’ll be doing the usual with the other offices as well. The July 2025 reports for Harris County are here and the January reports are here.

Lina Hidalgo – Harris County Judge

Annise Parker – Harris County Judge

Letitia Plummer (Authorization for filing) – Harris County Judge

Matthew Salazar – Harris County Judge

Aliza Dutt – Harris County Judge

Oscar Gonzales – Harris County Judge

Marty Lancton – Harris County Judge

Warren Howell – Harris County Judge

Rodney Ellis – Commissioner, Precinct 1

Adrian Garcia – Commissioner, Precinct 2

Richard Vega – Precinct 2

Raquel Boujourne – Precinct 2

Tom Ramsey – Commissioner, Precinct 4

Lesley Briones – Commissioner, Precinct 4

Audrie Lawton Evans – Harris County Attorney

Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney

Jacqueline Lucci Smith – Harris County Attorney

Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk

Michael Wolfe – Harris County Clerk

Lynda Sanchez – Harris County Clerk

Carla Wyatt – Harris County Treasurer

Hayley Hagan – Harris County Treasurer

Marilyn Burgess – District Clerk

Jose Maldonado – District Clerk

Darrell Jordan – District Clerk

Pernell Davis – District Clerk

Rozzy Shorter – District Clerk

Desiree Broadnax – District Clerk

Donna Glover – District Clerk

Chris Daniel SPAC – District Clerk

Chris Daniel – District Clerk

Angellia Dozier – District Clerk

Carlis Lollie – District Clerk

Sean Teare – District Attorney

Ed Gonzalez – Harris County Sheriff

Annette Ramirez – Harris County Tax Assessor

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ======================================================= Hidalgo 1,888 284,086 0 344,873 Parker 416,172 156,657 0 332,475 Plummer Salazar 0 2,496 0 0 Dutt 42,500 183,247 118,200 161,942 Gonzales 2,235 4,289 1,650 107 Lancton 501,628 119,658 200 362,202 Howell 4,439 82,825 173,150 106,156 Ellis 137,313 253,326 0 7,783,681 Garcia 249,110 403,620 0 2,544,776 Vega 70,380 11,480 2,000 59,395 Boujourne 4,364 70,962 140,000 139,432 Ramsey 550,800 84,056 0 2,032,612 Briones 1,322,486 477,520 0 4,058,292 L Evans 101,810 9,857 0 76,562 Kamin 587,041 7,751 0 572,019 L Smith 4,500 2,840 25,000 1,708 Hudspeth 29,285 12,654 0 17,147 Wolfe 0 1,250 0 0 Sanchez 1,000 913 0 1,000 Wyatt Hagan 665 1,534 1,317 524 Burgess 1,025 16,087 5,207 26,240 Maldonado 578 75 0 0 Jordan 60,040 50,948 39,500 9,091 Davis 38,305 3,499 0 33,317 Shorter 21,790 14,449 2,000 7,341 Broadnax 9,755 2,298 0 1,462 Glover 2,405 2,017 0 388 Daniel SPAC 22,425 9,927 25,000 12,833 Daniel 0 3,469 0 0 Dozier 3,115 3,728 1,000 0 Lollie 2,695 4,369 0 796 Teare 71,243 70,857 0 14,291 Gonzalez 1,804 10,493 0 90,573 Ramirez 1,275 3,896 0 5,775

Outgoing Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is spending down her cash. I didn’t see any single big expenditure, but there were a number of entries totaling at least five figures each for consulting, polling (?), and travel. Annise Parker had a good but not overwhelming haul, well above her previous amount with more time to do the raising. In a continuation of the most puzzling and annoying trend in local politics, I still have no idea what Letitia Plummer’s campaign finances look like. She stopped filing city reports in 2023, and somehow only got around to filing an authorization for electronic filing on January 12. What the hell, man? I do not understand this and I do not like it.

Aliza Dutt’s fundraising dropped off considerably from July. My assumption is that it’s because Marty Lancton is the new shiny object for Republicans. About $120K of his haul, nearly a quarter of the total, came from various firefighter PACs, including $50K from the HPFFA, of which he had been the leader. Dutt and Warren Howell have enough money thanks to their loans to keep Lancton occupied. We’ll see if he can avoid a runoff.

Lesley Briones is the top dog this cycle, with Tom Ramsey the runnerup. The main difference is that Briones and Adrian Garcia are spending a lot more money. Neither Ramsey nor Rodney Ellis are on the ballot but Ellis is also spending. I suspect Ramsey will join in after March.

About $468K of Abbie Kamin’s contributions are a transfer from her City Council campaign fund, so she and Audrie Lawton Evans raised similar amounts. I’ve seen some online ads for Kamin and a couple of judges, so far that’s the bulk of campaign spending I’m seeing.

I’ve gotta say, there’s more money in the District Clerk races than I’d have expected. Former County Court Judge Darrell Jordan received $10K from Rodney Ellis, but it looks to me like he counted his loan money in with his contribution total. Pernell Davis got $5K from Adrian Garcia, so a little intra-Court competition there. He also got $2500 from State Rep. Ron Reynolds. Rozzy Shorter collected $18K from six individuals, but none of them were names I recognized. I’ve lost track of how many times Chris Daniel has run for District Clerk – he did serve two terms in that office, winning in 2010 and 2014 before being wiped out in 2018. The expenditure from his non-“Friends of” account came from personal funds. His PAC received $10K from two women with the surname Beck in Sugar Land, and another $5K from a retired person in Florida whose name was not listed in the report.

Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt did not have a report in the system. Candidates for that office seldom raise much money, but maybe now would be a good time for her to go out of her way to follow all the rules.

And that’s all I’ve got for now. I’ll be going through federal and city reports soon, and will do something with state candidate reports. As always, let me know what you think.

