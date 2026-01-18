January 2026 campaign finance reports – Harris County offices

Posted on January 18, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

New year, new finance reports. You know the drill. This is the busiest report of the cycle, the one that shows who’s who in the primaries. I’ll be doing the usual with the other offices as well. The July 2025 reports for Harris County are here and the January reports are here.

Lina Hidalgo – Harris County Judge
Annise Parker – Harris County Judge
Letitia Plummer (Authorization for filing) – Harris County Judge
Matthew Salazar – Harris County Judge
Aliza Dutt – Harris County Judge
Oscar Gonzales – Harris County Judge
Marty Lancton – Harris County Judge
Warren Howell – Harris County Judge

Rodney Ellis – Commissioner, Precinct 1
Adrian Garcia – Commissioner, Precinct 2
Richard Vega – Precinct 2
Raquel Boujourne – Precinct 2
Tom Ramsey – Commissioner, Precinct 4
Lesley Briones – Commissioner, Precinct 4

Audrie Lawton Evans – Harris County Attorney
Abbie Kamin – Harris County Attorney
Jacqueline Lucci Smith – Harris County Attorney

Teneshia Hudspeth – Harris County Clerk
Michael Wolfe – Harris County Clerk
Lynda Sanchez – Harris County Clerk

Carla Wyatt – Harris County Treasurer
Hayley Hagan – Harris County Treasurer

Marilyn Burgess – District Clerk
Jose Maldonado – District Clerk
Darrell Jordan – District Clerk
Pernell Davis – District Clerk
Rozzy Shorter – District Clerk
Desiree Broadnax – District Clerk
Donna Glover – District Clerk
Chris Daniel SPAC – District Clerk
Chris Daniel – District Clerk
Angellia Dozier – District Clerk
Carlis Lollie – District Clerk

Sean Teare – District Attorney
Ed Gonzalez – Harris County Sheriff
Annette Ramirez – Harris County Tax Assessor


Candidate     Raised       Spent       Loan     On Hand
=======================================================
Hidalgo        1,888     284,086          0     344,873
Parker       416,172     156,657          0     332,475
Plummer
Salazar            0       2,496          0           0
Dutt          42,500     183,247    118,200     161,942
Gonzales       2,235       4,289      1,650         107
Lancton      501,628     119,658        200     362,202
Howell         4,439      82,825    173,150     106,156

Ellis        137,313     253,326          0   7,783,681
Garcia       249,110     403,620          0   2,544,776
Vega          70,380      11,480      2,000      59,395
Boujourne      4,364      70,962    140,000     139,432
Ramsey       550,800      84,056          0   2,032,612
Briones    1,322,486     477,520          0   4,058,292

L Evans      101,810       9,857          0      76,562
Kamin        587,041       7,751          0     572,019
L Smith        4,500       2,840     25,000       1,708

Hudspeth      29,285      12,654          0      17,147
Wolfe              0       1,250          0           0
Sanchez        1,000         913          0       1,000

Wyatt
Hagan            665       1,534      1,317         524

Burgess        1,025      16,087      5,207      26,240
Maldonado        578          75          0           0
Jordan        60,040      50,948     39,500       9,091
Davis         38,305       3,499          0      33,317
Shorter       21,790      14,449      2,000       7,341
Broadnax       9,755       2,298          0       1,462
Glover         2,405       2,017          0         388
Daniel SPAC   22,425       9,927     25,000      12,833
Daniel             0       3,469          0           0
Dozier         3,115       3,728      1,000           0
Lollie         2,695       4,369          0         796

Teare         71,243      70,857          0      14,291
Gonzalez       1,804      10,493          0      90,573
Ramirez        1,275       3,896          0       5,775

Outgoing Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is spending down her cash. I didn’t see any single big expenditure, but there were a number of entries totaling at least five figures each for consulting, polling (?), and travel. Annise Parker had a good but not overwhelming haul, well above her previous amount with more time to do the raising. In a continuation of the most puzzling and annoying trend in local politics, I still have no idea what Letitia Plummer’s campaign finances look like. She stopped filing city reports in 2023, and somehow only got around to filing an authorization for electronic filing on January 12. What the hell, man? I do not understand this and I do not like it.

Aliza Dutt’s fundraising dropped off considerably from July. My assumption is that it’s because Marty Lancton is the new shiny object for Republicans. About $120K of his haul, nearly a quarter of the total, came from various firefighter PACs, including $50K from the HPFFA, of which he had been the leader. Dutt and Warren Howell have enough money thanks to their loans to keep Lancton occupied. We’ll see if he can avoid a runoff.

Lesley Briones is the top dog this cycle, with Tom Ramsey the runnerup. The main difference is that Briones and Adrian Garcia are spending a lot more money. Neither Ramsey nor Rodney Ellis are on the ballot but Ellis is also spending. I suspect Ramsey will join in after March.

About $468K of Abbie Kamin’s contributions are a transfer from her City Council campaign fund, so she and Audrie Lawton Evans raised similar amounts. I’ve seen some online ads for Kamin and a couple of judges, so far that’s the bulk of campaign spending I’m seeing.

I’ve gotta say, there’s more money in the District Clerk races than I’d have expected. Former County Court Judge Darrell Jordan received $10K from Rodney Ellis, but it looks to me like he counted his loan money in with his contribution total. Pernell Davis got $5K from Adrian Garcia, so a little intra-Court competition there. He also got $2500 from State Rep. Ron Reynolds. Rozzy Shorter collected $18K from six individuals, but none of them were names I recognized. I’ve lost track of how many times Chris Daniel has run for District Clerk – he did serve two terms in that office, winning in 2010 and 2014 before being wiped out in 2018. The expenditure from his non-“Friends of” account came from personal funds. His PAC received $10K from two women with the surname Beck in Sugar Land, and another $5K from a retired person in Florida whose name was not listed in the report.

Harris County Treasurer Carla Wyatt did not have a report in the system. Candidates for that office seldom raise much money, but maybe now would be a good time for her to go out of her way to follow all the rules.

And that’s all I’ve got for now. I’ll be going through federal and city reports soon, and will do something with state candidate reports. As always, let me know what you think.

