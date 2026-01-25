January 2026 campaign finance reports – City of Houston

Posted on January 25, 2026 by Charles Kuffner

There’s not supposed to be any city of Houston electoral action at this time, but between the At Large #4 special election last year and the upcoming District C special election, things are a lot busier than usual. I do always like to check in on the city officeholders and candidates and assorted others every six months, because you never know what surprises might be lurking. The July 2025 finance reports are here and the January 2025 reports are here. 


Candidate     Raised       Spent       Loan     On Hand
=======================================================
Whitmire     830,455     176,895          0   2,741,969

Hollins      199,777      92,740          0     530,765

Ramirez       27,900       8,271     30,000     174,226
Davis
Carter        50,270      11,430      3,900     103,895
Salinas       19,388     134,157     95,000     101,659
Alcorn        59,400      49,106          0      79,344

Peck           3,600       9,841          0      44,030
Jackson       13,500      19,373          0       9,689
Kamin         74,680     498,130          0           0
Shabazz        9,075       8,762          0      17,235
Flickinger    22,300      12,066    103,000      60,932
Thomas         5,172       6,637          0     262,877
Huffman
Castillo      35,500      32,240          0     160,561
Martinez      24,800      60,857          0      29,304
Pollard      190,889      96,783  1,040,000   2,197,573
C-Tatum       16,979      17,207          0     366,298

Plummer       26,556      18,996          0       7,559
Edwards            0         196          0       2,820
Robinson           0       8,000          0     242,713
Laster             0           0          0     144,383
Gallegos           0         500          0     122,280

Nath         101,745         197          0     101,587
Outhout       34,795       2,871     50,050      82,079
Hellyar       15,744         730     25,000      38,131
Panzarella    33,770       2,619          0      26,342

Short            187           0          0           0
Azad          43,116       4,045          0      41,091
Newman           622       1,299          0           0
Wolfthal      65,208       4,487          0      63,350
Tyler         13,765      17,820          0      12,765

The first groups on this list are the current officeholders. Council Members Willie Davis and Mary Nan Huffman did not have reports in the system when I looked. Abbie Kamin, as noted before, transferred her balance from this account to her Harris County account. New CM Alejandra Salinas’ report just covers December, as she had previously filed an eight-day report in advance of her runoff. Beyond that, not too much exciting or surprising. The Mayor, Chris Hollins, and CM Ed Pollard continue to be big fundraisers.

The next group is former Council members, and hey look at that, it’s a Letitia Plummer sighting. That reports reflects a cash on hand total that is just the net of funds raised minus expenses, suggesting it’s either a brand new account or someone didn’t know how to fill it out since the on-hand total is supposed to be a to-date amount, not a “just this period” amount. I would have understood a closeout report, but not something like this, especially given her lack of a Harris County report. I feel like a broken record here, but I remain genuinely gobsmacked by her reporting history. I also note that Mike Laster is going to have to do something with his remaining funds at some point. There is a statutory expiration date on them.

The next group are the District C special election candidates so far. Audrey Nath got busy in the first couple of weeks, while Patrick Outhout and Nick Hellyar used loans to stock up. Angelica Luna Kaufman didn’t have a report, I don’t think she was officially in the race by the end of the period. Joseph Panzarella raised a decent amount but his cash on hand looks smaller because of his lack of loans. The filing deadline is February 2, so we may see more candidates. I plan to do interviews for this race for after the primaries. We’ll have to rely on the 30 day reports to give us some indication of how the fundraising is going.

The last group is future candidates and assorted others. Jovon Tyler, who had a report in July, is running for At Large #5 in 2027. Neeloy Azad lists “Mayor” as his office sought. $35K of the total he raised came from himself. Leah Wolfthal is a former At Large candidate and current staffer who has some money left over and is probably running for something, but her form does not say for what. Neither Katherine Short nor Aleja Newman indicate an office, either. We’ll likely have some more clarity on these filings in July.

