January 2026 campaign finance reports – City of Houston

There’s not supposed to be any city of Houston electoral action at this time, but between the At Large #4 special election last year and the upcoming District C special election, things are a lot busier than usual. I do always like to check in on the city officeholders and candidates and assorted others every six months, because you never know what surprises might be lurking. The July 2025 finance reports are here and the January 2025 reports are here.

Candidate Raised Spent Loan On Hand ======================================================= Whitmire 830,455 176,895 0 2,741,969 Hollins 199,777 92,740 0 530,765 Ramirez 27,900 8,271 30,000 174,226 Davis Carter 50,270 11,430 3,900 103,895 Salinas 19,388 134,157 95,000 101,659 Alcorn 59,400 49,106 0 79,344 Peck 3,600 9,841 0 44,030 Jackson 13,500 19,373 0 9,689 Kamin 74,680 498,130 0 0 Shabazz 9,075 8,762 0 17,235 Flickinger 22,300 12,066 103,000 60,932 Thomas 5,172 6,637 0 262,877 Huffman Castillo 35,500 32,240 0 160,561 Martinez 24,800 60,857 0 29,304 Pollard 190,889 96,783 1,040,000 2,197,573 C-Tatum 16,979 17,207 0 366,298 Plummer 26,556 18,996 0 7,559 Edwards 0 196 0 2,820 Robinson 0 8,000 0 242,713 Laster 0 0 0 144,383 Gallegos 0 500 0 122,280 Nath 101,745 197 0 101,587 Outhout 34,795 2,871 50,050 82,079 Hellyar 15,744 730 25,000 38,131 Panzarella 33,770 2,619 0 26,342 Short 187 0 0 0 Azad 43,116 4,045 0 41,091 Newman 622 1,299 0 0 Wolfthal 65,208 4,487 0 63,350 Tyler 13,765 17,820 0 12,765

The first groups on this list are the current officeholders. Council Members Willie Davis and Mary Nan Huffman did not have reports in the system when I looked. Abbie Kamin, as noted before, transferred her balance from this account to her Harris County account. New CM Alejandra Salinas’ report just covers December, as she had previously filed an eight-day report in advance of her runoff. Beyond that, not too much exciting or surprising. The Mayor, Chris Hollins, and CM Ed Pollard continue to be big fundraisers.

The next group is former Council members, and hey look at that, it’s a Letitia Plummer sighting. That reports reflects a cash on hand total that is just the net of funds raised minus expenses, suggesting it’s either a brand new account or someone didn’t know how to fill it out since the on-hand total is supposed to be a to-date amount, not a “just this period” amount. I would have understood a closeout report, but not something like this, especially given her lack of a Harris County report. I feel like a broken record here, but I remain genuinely gobsmacked by her reporting history. I also note that Mike Laster is going to have to do something with his remaining funds at some point. There is a statutory expiration date on them.

The next group are the District C special election candidates so far. Audrey Nath got busy in the first couple of weeks, while Patrick Outhout and Nick Hellyar used loans to stock up. Angelica Luna Kaufman didn’t have a report, I don’t think she was officially in the race by the end of the period. Joseph Panzarella raised a decent amount but his cash on hand looks smaller because of his lack of loans. The filing deadline is February 2, so we may see more candidates. I plan to do interviews for this race for after the primaries. We’ll have to rely on the 30 day reports to give us some indication of how the fundraising is going.

The last group is future candidates and assorted others. Jovon Tyler, who had a report in July, is running for At Large #5 in 2027. Neeloy Azad lists “Mayor” as his office sought. $35K of the total he raised came from himself. Leah Wolfthal is a former At Large candidate and current staffer who has some money left over and is probably running for something, but her form does not say for what. Neither Katherine Short nor Aleja Newman indicate an office, either. We’ll likely have some more clarity on these filings in July.

