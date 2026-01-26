Interview with Audrie Lawton Evans

Harris County Attorney would not normally be on our ballot this year, but with Christian Menefee stepping down to run for Congress we need to fill the remainder of his term. Two excellent candidates are running, and I’m pleased to bring you their interviews. First up is Audrie Lawton Evans, who served for four years as the judge of Harris County Civil Court at Law #1 and as the administrative judge for all Harris County civil courts. She has previously worked in the Attorney General’s office, as a disciplinary lawyer with the State Bar of Texas, and as a specialized unit prosecuting repeat sex offenders in civil commitment proceedings with the Special Prosecution Unit of Texas. She also has nine years of private practice in corporate law. Here’s what we talked about:

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. I have one more interview for County Attorney, and then next week I will have interviews for HD131. Let me know what you think.

