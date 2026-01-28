Interview with Abbie Kamin

I promised you two excellent candidates for Harris County Attorney. I gave you one on Monday and I’m giving you the second one today. You are surely familiar with Abbie Kamin, who is stepping down from Houston City Council District C after six years for this race. Kamin succeeded CM Ellen Cohen in that office and has served as the Chair of the Public Safety & Homeland Security Committee and Labor Committee. Prior to her election she was an attorney with a focus on voting rights and civil rights litigation and Title IX challenges. She served as the Associate Regional Director for the Anti-Defamation League’s SW Region and was a Committee Director and Clerk at the Texas Legislature. Here’s the interview:

You can find links to all my interviews and Q&As at the world famous Erik Manning spreadsheet, which has other information about candidates and races. Next up will be four interviews in the open seat race in HD131. Let me know what you think.

