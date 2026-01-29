Texas blog roundup for the week of January 26

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Minnesota as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has interviews with Harris County Judge candidates Annise Parker and Letitia Plummer.

Socratic Gadfly talked about the RRC stiffing Midland.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project posted on possible progress at Houston City Council about limiting non-safety traffic stops by HPD to lessen prospect of HPD contacting ICE & how you can be part of the discussion/debate at Council.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Pete von der Haar has a few bracing words for his fellow Gen Xers.

El Paso Matters reminds us that MLK’s legacy was neither comfortable nor silent.

Isaiah Martin has a modest proposal for how to end the Trumpian obsession with Greenland.

Lone Star Left finds a shocking number of “secret Democrats” in the Republican primaries this year.

The Texas Signal looks at the two upcoming special elections.

The Dallas Observer advises on minimizing your risk when filing ICE agents.

