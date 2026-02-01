Weekend link dump for February 1

Report Misconduct by Federal Agents to the California Attorney General. More like this, please.

“Public domain contest challenges filmmakers to remix Betty Boop, Nancy Drew and more”.

“A year into Trump’s second presidential term, Nature presents a series of graphics that reveal the impact of his administration on science.”

“Generative AI has reinvented Stranger Danger. And this time, the fear is justified.”

Would you watch a Speedy Gonzales movie? I think I probably would.

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s flagship project Neom is set to be significantly downscaled and redesigned as a review of the massive development nears completion after years of delays and budget overruns.” As David Roth notes, “Obviously this is a setback but I think it’s important not to let it discredit the concept of building a long, extremely narrow glass city in the middle of the desert.”

“Because we are now living in an authoritarian state, it’s easy to assume that the ICE agents who killed Alex Pretti in cold blood with 10 shots will not be held to account. That’s wrong. Because ICE is withholding their identities, it might take a while to identify the killers. But the names will come out. Then they will in all likelihood be arrested, indicted and given a fair trial. After which, it’s a good bet that the culprits will go to jail.”

“Nurses Union Calls ICE Agents “Public Health Threat” After Alex Pretti Killing”.

“In different times and different places, Lay and Allen and Vickers and Nekima Levy Armstrong have all protested against that same whites-only ideology. And they all protested against it wherever it was strongest and most supported, which is to say they all protested against it in white churches. All of these protests disrupting worship services in churches here in America since before it was America have focused on churches for two reasons: 1) to try to change society by changing the church, and 2) to call upon specific churches to repent of their specific sin.”

“If you’re a church posting

prayers for peace and unity today

while my city bleeds in the street,

miss me with that softness you only wear when it costs you nothing.”

“There is simply no meaningful sense in which ICE and CBP are any different from soldiers in the context of this history. The fact that we categorize them as a civilian policing force is irrelevant, a distinction that, again, didn’t even exist at the time. ICE and CBP tell their own story most clearly in their bearing and their garb. They dress quite literally like soldiers. You’d have a hard time telling them apart from the U.S. soldiers patrolling and mounting raids in Baghdad twenty years ago. What the White House is doing with ICE and CBP is no different from what it has tried to do with the National Guard and regular military and may do again. (Ironically, the U.S. military is less threatening and dangerous since it’s highly trained and disciplined and operates under a robust body of laws.)”

“A watchdog group is seeking an inspector general investigation into Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche after ProPublica reported that he had ordered changes to crypto prosecutions while owning more than $150,000 in digital assets.”

“One South Carolina community sent clubs to more than half the national Little League World Series competitions last year. This is their story.”

“So it was with some solace that I perused the Letterboxd page of Melania, which made for some entertaining reading, as users have pre-swarmed the review section to push the score down and let their voices rip.”

“If you’re wondering why someone is spending their time and energy and vast amounts of compute pretending to be hot conjoined twins, the answer is simple: money.”

“If the Minnesota resistance has an overarching ideology, you could call it “neighborism”—a commitment to protecting the people around you, no matter who they are or where they came from. The contrast with the philosophy guiding the Trump administration couldn’t be more extreme.”

“The NFCNorthMemeWar subreddit has become a fierce “abolish ICE” outpost, with fans of the other three teams setting aside their rivalries to support Minnesotans as ICE agents violently tear apart their communities.”

Bill Belichick was snubbed by the Pro Football Hall of Fame, allegedly because of Spygate and Deflategate. That’s legitimately confounding, but also hilarious.

“A group of local prosecutors concerned about recent immigration enforcement operations launched a project Wednesday to strategize and seek accountability for what they consider federal overreach and unconstitutional behavior.” It’s called Project FAFO, and may it be as productive as it is well-named.

“HHS Will Allow Pharmacies to Boycott Lifesaving Drugs Used in Medication Abortion”.

“Earlier this week, Donald Trump got the FBI to seize voting machines in Georgia in his continuing quest to deny he lost the 2020 or claim for whatever it’s worth in his degenerate mind that he won the 2020 election. If Donald Trump gets someone at DOJ to say that Donald Trump won the 2020 election that won’t change what happened. Even if he got Nicolas Maduro to “admit” he rigged the election, still nothing will have changed. If he convicts those two election workers in Georgia based on Maduro’s testinomy … nope, what happened will still be what happened. It will just be more criminal conduct by a corrupt executive.”

RIP, Dan McQuade, cofounder of sports and culture site Defector. Cancer sucks. Also, I did not realize that he was the one that filmed that Hannibal Burress video that helped lead to the downfall of Bill Cosby

RIP, Catherine O’Hara, comedy legend and actor best known for the likes of Beetlejuice, Home Alone, Christopher Guest mockumentaries like Best in Show, and Schitt’s Creek.

“It’s about Taylor Swift, the most popular artist on the planet — and that made 34 million, so that made less than what [Amazon] paid for [Melania].”

RIP, Demond Wilson, actor best known for Sanford and Son, later an ordained minister and author.

RIP, Michael “5000” Watts, Houston hip-hop legend and founder of the Swishahouse record label.

