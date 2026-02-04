Get your mail ballot in early

Texans seeking to register to vote or cast a ballot by mail may not want to wait until the last minute, thanks to new guidance from the U.S. Postal Service.
The USPS last month advised that it may not postmark a piece of mail on the same day that it takes possession of it. Postmarks are applied once mail reaches a processing facility, it said, which may not be the same day it’s dropped in a mailbox, for example.
The new policy means that even if a voter drops their mail ballot in a box by Election Day, it could be rejected if it’s not postmarked on that day. A voter registration application also could miss being postmarked by the Feb. 2 deadline.
That means it’s important to mail voter registration applications and mail ballots early, or bring election mail to a post office and request a manual postmark.
In Texas, there’s no way to register to vote online. The state requires voters to submit a voter registration application to county voter registrars in person or by mail. Mailed applications must be postmarked by Feb. 2 in order for a voter to be eligible to cast a ballot in next month’s primary election.
Mail ballots must be postmarked by Election Day and received by 5 p.m. on the following day in order to be counted.
That admonition applies to a broad range of other mail-dependent services as well, as noted in this Chron story from the beginning of the year.
Many federal and state laws define timely payment based on the postmark, according to the Texas Comptroller’s Office. Payments or paperwork may be marked late if mailed too close to the deadline — even if placed in the mailbox on time.
The change is meant to clarify that a postmark shows when mail is processed, not necessarily when it’s dropped off. USPS accepts some mail without ever adding a postmark.
People should mail time-sensitive items several days ahead of any firm deadline to allow time for processing.
Those who need proof of when they handed something to USPS can request a free manual postmark at a post office or use services such as certified or registered mail, which provide an acceptance receipt. Many bills and filings can also be handled online.
Things like paying you property taxes or protesting them are postmark-dependent, for example. I like the idea of taking the mail to the post office and asking it to be postmarked there. But if that’s not practical for you or the mail-dependent person in your life, get it in the mail a couple of days earlier than before. It’s not worth the risk.