No CD18 early voting on Sunday

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth announces changes to voting operations for the Congressional District 18 (CD-18) Special Runoff Election due to severe winter weather conditions. All early vote centers will remain open today, Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, January 25, all vote centers will be closed.
“The safety of employees, election workers, and voters is my top priority,” said Clerk Hudspeth. “I strongly encourage voters who are eligible to participate in this election to cast their ballots today and Saturday.”
Meteorologists predict that a powerful cold front will begin affecting the region on Saturday evening and continue into early next week.
The Harris County Clerk’s Office will continue to monitor weather conditions and follow guidance from state and local officials. Any additional closures or schedule changes will be communicated to the public as information becomes available.
Updates will be posted on harrisvotes.com and on social media @HarrisVotes.
That sucks, but given the danger that ice on the roads poses it’s completely understandable. Given that HISD and other area districts will be closed on Monday due to the potential for continued icy roads, it is possible that voting will not happen on Monday either. Go vote today if you can, or make a plan to vote on Runoff Day, January 31. And stay safe.