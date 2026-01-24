No CD18 early voting on Sunday

From the inbox:

Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth announces changes to voting operations for the Congressional District 18 (CD-18) Special Runoff Election due to severe winter weather conditions. All early vote centers will remain open today, Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sunday, January 25, all vote centers will be closed.

“The safety of employees, election workers, and voters is my top priority,” said Clerk Hudspeth. “I strongly encourage voters who are eligible to participate in this election to cast their ballots today and Saturday.”

Meteorologists predict that a powerful cold front will begin affecting the region on Saturday evening and continue into early next week.

The Harris County Clerk’s Office will continue to monitor weather conditions and follow guidance from state and local officials. Any additional closures or schedule changes will be communicated to the public as information becomes available.

Updates will be posted on harrisvotes.com and on social media @HarrisVotes.