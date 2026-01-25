Endorsement watch: Parker gets the ball rolling

If you want to understand the real differences between former mayor Annise Parker and former Council Member Letitia Plummer as they run in the Democratic primary for county judge, consider their dueling answers about Mayor John Whitmire removing a rainbow crosswalk in the Montrose neighborhood.

The topic came up during their joint endorsement meeting with the Houston Chronicle editorial board. (We didn’t meet with Matt Salazar, who is also running for county judge.) Last year, the White House had issued a diktat demanding the removal of colorful crosswalks, and Gov. Greg Abbott threatened to withhold state highways dollars if cities didn’t comply. Parker had recommended a strategic path forward that included replacing the crosswalk with a surfeit of rainbow banners and celebrating Montrose’s history as a gay-friendly neighborhood, but not risking the loss of taxpayer funds.

“You don’t do stupid fights,” she said. That’s good advice.

Plummer, on the other hand, said she would be willing to lose the $12 million if that’s what it took to stand up to a “bully.”

Parker envisioned a way to get a win for taxpayers and for the LGBT community. Plummer opted to take the bait on political fight that could end up backfiring.

We can confidently say that Harris County would be better served by Parker’s model on Commissioners Court, and endorse her in the Democratic primary for county judge.

It’s a long piece and that’s a gift link, so read the rest. We’re now about five weeks out from Primary Day, so it behooves the Chron to get moving on these. They make pains to point out that their recommendation is not a knock on Letitia Plummer but of greater enthusiasm for Parker – they rated Parker as four stars and Plummer as three and a half.

As far as the illustrative example goes, I want to be clear that all I wanted from Mayor Whitmire was for him to not roll over like a puppy in obedience school. File the damn appeal that was available to all and that multiple cities took, which even though it was certainly futile would still give allies the chance to study the feasibility of litigation, and also demonstrate that this was not something we approved of. I’m wholly sympathetic to not risking these funds, which we know the petty snowflakes in charge would be happy to snatch back, but there was a clear and easy option provided to slow it all down, and it made no sense at all to not take it. For sure, as we saw in San Antonio, the symbolic gesture of painting rainbows elsewhere won’t sit well with some folks, and that’s totally fair. But immediate caving sits well with no one.

Anyway. My interview with Annise Parker is here and my interview with Letitia Plummer is here. They both had compelling things to say, so I hope you’ll listen to them. Early voting for the primary will be on us before you know it.

Related Posts: