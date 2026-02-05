Texas blog roundup for the week of February 2

The Texas Progressive Alliance stands with the people of Minnesota as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looked at Ken Paxton’s latest lawsuit against an out-of-state mifepristone provider.

SocraticGadfly said “GACK” about Suzanne Bellsnyder, and also about “librul” Mother Jones magazine.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project reported on the Houston City Council session where HPD/ICE & giving the public the proper time for Council meetings was discussed.

=========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Isaiah Martin cheers on the athletes who have called out Alex Pretti’s murder by ICE.

The Current catches Greg Abbott trying to squirm out of his ICE fetishism.

José R. Ralat gave his account of being accosted by ICE.

Your Local Epidemiologist took a moment to cope and talk about community.

G. Elliott Morris shows why immigration as an issue has hit a tipping point in public opinion.

Deceleration gives ten rules of resistance against ICE.

Finally, as a public service, the two major immigrant-run organizations who are resisting ICE in Minnesota are Unidos MN and Monarca. For more specific places to donate to, Stand With Minnesota is a clearinghouse for ways to help.

Related Posts: