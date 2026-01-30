Final early vote totals for the CD18 runoff

Here they are, but they come with an asterisk:

Important Notice: Daily in-person check-in numbers will not be available for the court-ordered extended early voting dates of January 28 and January 29. Final voter participation numbers will be reflected in the official voter roster published on Harrisvotes.com after the election is officially certified.

The reason for this was explained after the lawsuit filed to extend early voting was resolved.

[A]ll ballots cast during the added early-voting hours will be provisional ballots, as required under the federal Help America Vote Act when courts extend voting periods. Those ballots will be verified and counted if voters are found to be eligible.

So the total we saw on Tuesday evening will be the same as the one we see now, plus a few mail ballots, which are unaffected by this consideration. County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth explained this in a short video posted to Facebook, which doesn’t appear to be embeddable. Every voter who showed up on Wednesday and Thursday were given a provisional vote form to fill out before they got their ballot. My understanding is that the Clerk will verify their eligibility. I have no idea what difference this step may make, but the assumption is that we won’t know for sure how many of those votes will count until Runoff Day.

The bottom line is that there were 13,651 votes cast as of Tuesday evening, the original end of the early voting period. That’s a bit more than one third of the 39K votes that were cast early in CD18 in November. My wild-assed guess is that we got about 3500 votes over the two extended days, for about 17K total. If that’s half the vote total – a big if, but let’s stick with it – that would represent about 45% of the total turnout (about 76K) from November. We could maybe get to half the November turnout if I underestimated Wednesday/Thursday and/or if Saturday is extra busy. All things considered, it’s not too bad. Whether the eventual winner gets to be sworn in right away or has to wait out another shutdown is a question I don’t care to ponder at this time.

UPDATE : Here’s a good non-video-based explanation. The good news is that if you’re a normal registered voter in CD18 and you showed ID as per the standard process, you’re fine, you have nothing else to do.

Related Posts: